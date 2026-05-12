Summer Collection: Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe with Effortless Looks

Discover Keegan's new summer collection, inspired by the Mallorcan weather and boasting natural textures, understated glamour, and versatile pieces for every setting. Mix and match playful prints and bold colors to create fun new looks!

Whether you're heading far away this summer, or staying a bit closer to home, you're going to want to ensure your summer wardrobe is just oozing style.

Inspired by the Mallorcan summer, this new collection is all about Mediterranean ease meeting refined high-summer style – and it shows. These new pieces draw directly from the island's sun-soaked scenery, natural textures and understated glamour. The result is a wardrobe of elevated summer dresses, effortless holiday outfits and versatile pieces that will take you from the plane to the resort, and back again.

The collection includes beautiful cotton co-ords, cute summer dresses, and gorgeous linen pieces, all anchored by a colour palette boasting burnt reds, sunshine yellows, key limes and sun-faded neutrals. Playful summer prints and bold colours dominate Keegan's new range, allowing you to mix and match with ease, creating fun new look after fun new look.

"Inspired by Mallorca, a place that has always held a special place in my heart, this collection really captures that feeling of effortless summer living," Michelle says. Whether you're heading for an upmarket stay on the Med, or a more chill vibe by the sea, you will not be stuck for choice with Very's latest collection. It's high-refined, it's laid back, it's everything you could possibly want for your summer wardrobe this year.

The collection includes: - Elevated summer dresses - Effortless holiday outfits - Versatile pieces - Cotton co-ords - Summer dresses - Linen pieces





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Summer Collection Fashion Trends Keegan Mallorca Effortless Summer Living

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