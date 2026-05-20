Summer Films: 'Call Me by Your Name' 'The Parent Trap' More Romantic Comedies

Discover a list of eight beautiful entertaining and comforting movies to watch on those warmer days to come. Perfect for the summer season this list encompasses everything that every filmgoer loves about the summer months. Indulge in the slowburning romance of Call Me by Your Name or escape to Nancy Meyers' realm with The Parent Trap. Also include classics like Roman Holiday and Little Miss Sunshine for an unforgettable summer experience.

With warmer days hopefully soon approaching, we here at STELLAR have combined a list of beautiful entertaining and comforting movies to watch on those brighter days.

These eight films bottle up everything we love about the summer months and we think these films should be added to your watchlist. Set in the golden haze of 1980s northern Italy Call Me by Your Name follows the slowburning summer romance between Elio and Oliver. Over long days spent in villas gardens and countryside towns this film perfectly captures the intensity of ones first love.

The film became famous for its golden cinematography and delicate performances earning Chalamet an Academy Award nomination. Paired with a nostalgic piano led soundtrack it captures the beauty and heartbreak of a summer you never leave behind. No one romanticises summer quite like Nancy Meyers and The Parent Trap is the perfect example. The story follows identical twin sisters separated at birth who meet at summer camp and scheme to switch places in an attempt to reunite their divorced parents.

From campfires to cosy English estates and California sunshine it is packed with idyllic locations detailed costuming and that comforting 90s charm. It is pure summer perfection and an easy morning watch





stellarmagazine / 🏆 25. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Summer Movies Romantic Comedies Drama Films Adventure Movies Family Comedies Before The Sunrise Trilogy Monte Carlo Little Miss Sunshine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DCC revenue falls 2.9%, refocusing on energy business, exploring name changeLondon-listed DCC Plc reported a 2.9% decline in group revenue for 2026, primarily due to a fall in revenue across both its energy and technology businesses. The company is continuing its restructuring strategy by narrowing its focus to its energy business. An internal communication suggests that DCC is planning a name change to DCC Energy, subject to shareholder approval, to better reflect its new focus. The remaining technology business is expected to be sold off before the end of the year. Besides these strategic moves, DCC reported adjusted EPS increase to 438.1 pence, a proposed final dividend of 147.22 pence, and a strong performance in its DCC Energy business.

Read more »

Call for Thorough Investigation After Man Dies Following Dublin Detention IncidentThe death of a Congolese national after being restrained by security personnel in Dublin has prompted calls for a full investigation by authorities and a migrant community in distress.

Read more »

Woman orders friend to change baby name or risk 'ruining kid's life forever'A woman has sparked fierce debate after warning her best friend that the name she chose for her newborn daughter could cause problems for the little girl for the rest of her life

Read more »

Woman begs brother to reconsider meat-themed name for sonA woman is concerned about her brother's choice of name for his son, as she believes the 'meat-themed' name could set him up for a 'lifetime of bullying'. She tries to suggest a nickname or middle name alternative, but her brother becomes defensive and accuses her of 'crushing his creativity'.

Read more »