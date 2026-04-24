Summer Holiday Chaos: EU Border Controls and Fuel Shortages Threaten European Getaways

Holidaymakers face potential disruption this summer due to new EU border controls causing significant airport delays and warnings of aviation fuel shortages linked to the Middle East crisis. Travelers are advised to prepare for longer queues and potential flight changes.

Summer travel to Europe is bracing for a challenging season as holidaymakers potentially face a dual hurdle of increased border control scrutiny and the looming possibility of aviation fuel shortage s.

The implementation of the European Union’s new Entry and Exit System (EES) is already causing substantial disruption at airports throughout the continent, adding significant time to the travel process for British citizens. This system mandates the collection of biometric data – including fingerprints and facial photographs – from all travelers entering the Schengen area. While intended to enhance security, the new procedures are creating lengthy queues at passport control, particularly during peak travel times.

Reports are emerging from popular holiday destinations like Italy, Greece, Portugal, Germany, France, and Spain detailing wait times stretching up to three hours. The extended delays have already resulted in some passengers missing their scheduled flights, adding stress and uncertainty to the start of their vacations. The concerns surrounding the EES are compounded by warnings of potential aviation fuel shortages linked to the ongoing instability in the Middle East.

Aviation expert John Gradek has cautioned that the entire European aviation sector is vulnerable to these disruptions, predicting that the situation is likely to deteriorate before any improvement is seen. Gradek, speaking to CTV News, highlighted the widespread impact of the potential fuel scarcity. This shortage could lead to flight cancellations, increased ticket prices, and further complications for travelers. The reliance on Middle Eastern fuel sources makes European airlines particularly susceptible to disruptions in the region.

However, not all experts share the same pessimistic outlook. Holiday expert Rob Brooks suggests that many airlines have proactively mitigated the risk of fuel price hikes through hedging strategies. He specifically mentioned that larger carriers like Ryanair and easyJet typically secure their fuel supplies in advance, offering a degree of protection, at least for the summer of 2026. This proactive approach could shield some travelers from the full impact of potential fuel shortages, but the overall situation remains uncertain.

Given these converging challenges, travelers planning European holidays this summer are strongly advised to prepare for potential disruptions and develop contingency plans. The combination of lengthy border control queues due to the EES and the possibility of flight cancellations or delays caused by fuel shortages creates a complex and unpredictable travel environment. It is prudent to arrive at airports well in advance of scheduled departure times to account for increased processing times at passport control.

Furthermore, travelers should consider purchasing comprehensive travel insurance that covers potential disruptions, including missed flights and accommodation changes. Staying informed about the latest travel advisories and airline updates is also crucial. Flexibility in travel arrangements, such as being open to alternative flight routes or dates, can help minimize the impact of unforeseen circumstances.

The summer travel season promises to be a test of patience and preparedness for those venturing to Europe, requiring a proactive and adaptable approach to ensure a smooth and enjoyable holiday experience. The situation underscores the interconnectedness of global events and their potential to impact even seemingly distant aspects of daily life, such as international travel. Ultimately, a well-prepared traveler is best positioned to navigate these challenges and make the most of their European getaway





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