Summer in the City: Dublin and Cork Bars and Restaurants Unwind with Fresh Terraces, Creative Cocktails, and Special Collaborations

A wave of summer takeovers, terrace openings, and cocktail innovations is sweeping through Dublin and Cork. From Mexican flavours on a rooftop to a Provençal-inspired seafood menu, from a legendary cocktail bar's final menu before an autumn revamp to a unique transatlantic takeover in Kerry. Discover the latest in Irish hospitality as venues embrace the season with spritzes, gelato collaborations, and a new locally-sourced gin.

The Rooftop has embraced a full escape mode this summer with a Mexican-inspired seasonal takeover. This venue pairs stunning skyline views with punchy flavours and an upbeat cocktail list.

The kitchen brings classic Mayan flavours into an Irish context, offering dishes perfect for sharing and slow grazing. Highlights include sea bass ceviche with blood orange and habanero, BBQ tiger prawns with mango and avocado, carne asada, and pork belly with mole. The cocktail program is equally vibrant, featuring occasionally smoky and always moreish creations from jalapeño tequila blends to berry vodka mixes. There is even a thoughtful non-alcoholic spritz.

It is a place where one drink can easily turn into three. Another notable Dublin establishment is doing exactly what a great city terrace should do in summer. It maximises every possible dry hour with cocktails, jazz, and a slightly celebratory sense of urgency. The new drinks menu focuses on refreshed classics and lighter seasonal serves, such as a ginger and grain whiskey highball and the Golden Hour non-alcoholic cocktail, created originally for Dublin Cocktail Week.

An attractively priced Friday corkage makes bringing your own wine feel almost suspiciously generous. The Garden Terrace runs on wine, cheese boards, and sharing plates, while monthly jazz nights featuring artists like Stella Bass and Charlie Moon add a softly nostalgic soundtrack. It is relaxed, a bit glamorous, and one of the better places to lose track of time by the canal.

Meanwhile, a famous Irish cocktail bar continues its run as one of the most internationally recognised names, having once again been shortlisted for World's Best Cocktail Menu at the Spirited Awards. Its current power menu has helped reframe poitín for a global audience, moving it firmly into modern craft cocktail conversation. This summer is also the final chance to try the current menu before a new concept arrives in the autumn, making it a slightly bittersweet moment for regulars.

The bar is known for immersive tasting experiences, carefully considered drinks, and a terrace where Dublin briefly convinces itself it might be somewhere warmer. A different venue has stepped into summer with a new terrace that understands the assignment: cocktails and no unnecessary complications. The drinks list includes Aperol spritzes, cherry gin and ginger spritzes, and pickle martinis built for long, unhurried afternoons.

A new Saturday lunch offering keeps things deliberately flexible - full menu, no set requirements and no minimum spend. Open Wednesday to Sunday, its operation is weather permitting in theory, but very much weather encouraging in practice. Adding to the city's vibrant scene, a celebrated bar is going transatlantic for one night only on June 4, hosting a takeover with the famous New York joint The Dead Rabbit, one of the most influential Irish hospitality names abroad.

The evening promises cocktails and storytelling, featuring cult serves like their Irish coffee alongside The Black Shtuff, a cold brew cocktail with a name that says it all. It is a meeting of two Irish bar cultures-one homegrown and one globally exported-coming together underground in Kerry for a night that feels part party, part pilgrimage. Further south, a Cork favourite is leaning fully into summer with a terrace refresh that swaps restraint for scoops, spritz, and riverside ease.

This timely collaboration with Irish gelato makers Scúp Gelato brings an Italian-inspired twist, complete with florals and a menu built for lingering. Expect indulgent sundaes layered with custard, fruit and gelato alongside spritz cocktails that are citrusy, sparkling and occasionally alcohol-free. Thursdays feature a small ritual: complimentary scoops of Scúp gelato between 6pm and 6.15pm with a cocktail.

In spirits news, a renowned distillery has welcomed a new chapter with Dingle Gin Orange & Sea Salt, its first major new bottle in years. Built on the original botanical recipe, the new release adds hand-selected organic Spanish oranges and West of Dingle sea salt for a subtle coastal note and a mineral finish. It is a distinctly local collaboration, with sea salt harvested on the peninsula, resulting in a crisp finish.

This creates perfect cocktail possibilities, like a Sea Salt and Orange Tom Collins, inviting you to create your own experience at home





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Summer Dining Cocktail Bars Terrace Season Dublin Restaurants Cork Hospitality Mexican Cuisine Provençal Menu Poitín Cocktails Bar Collaborations Irish Gin

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