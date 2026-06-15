Summer Reads, Music, Sports, Politics and Investigations: A Roundup of Recent News

A diverse collection of news stories covering summer book recommendations from The Women's Podcast, musician Kojaque's new heavy sound, a World Cup parent's pride, a White House MMA event, a historical political recording, a decade after Brexit, a political podcast, a journalist's drift racing experience, a new search in a cold case murder investigation, and the potential economic impact of the Iran deal on Ireland.

The Women's Podcast book club fills you in on their favourite books this summer. Kojaque, speaking at Beyond the Pale festival, says that his new music is "a lot heavier", calling his progression a "sign of the times.

" The parents of Pico Lopes, Judy and Carlos, are preparing to watch their son in the World Cup as he takes to the field for Cape Verde. US president Donald Trump was accompanied by UFC CEO Dana White as he arrived at a specially built MMA arena on the White House's South Lawn. Colm Keena examines a 2002 recording, in which a plan was proposed to pressure Michael Lowry and Denis O'Brien for money.

"We're at the brink of civil war": 10 years after Brexit Paul Freyne travels across the UK talking to people about their reflections on the Brexit vote ten years later. Paul Howard is joined in studio by Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cooney for the America 2026 Podcast. Irish Times sports journalist, Gordon Manning, tries drifting at Mondello Park where Ireland's top drivers will battle to enter the Drift Masters competition.

Gardaí investigating murders of Jo Jo Dullard and Deirdre Jacob launch new search in Co Wicklow. The Iran deal removes a big economic risk for Ireland, if it holds





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