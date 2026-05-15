Sunday Times Rich List 2023: Rory McIlroy and Fashion Entrepreneurs

The Sunday Times released its rich list featuring 350 of the UK's richest individuals. Rory McIlroy, the golfer, was placed on the 40 under 40 list due to his estimated wealth of £325m from sponsorships. Also, featured were fashion entrepreneurs who started businesses with limited resources.

The Sunday Times has released its official rich list, featuring 350 of the UK's richest people. Rory McIlroy, the professional golfer, has been placed on this year's 40 under 40 list.

He made the list solely based on his estimated wealth of £325m from sponsorships, being the only Irish figure to make the list. Luke and Brian Comer, the Galway brothers, moved up the list for their property development company, Comer Group. They are now valued at £946m. The list also included Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, and Tyson Fury, among others.

The list is considered to be a vital part of a functioning democracy and provides insights into the distribution of wealth in the UK





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Finance Sunday Times Rich List 2023 UK's Richest People Rory Mcilroy Fashion Entrepreneurs Artificial Intelligence Driverless Cars Crypto-Currencies Baby Milk Make-Up Hoodies Everyday Items Fortunes Made From Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneurs Who Started Out With Little More Essential Part Of Functioning Democracy Distribution Of Wealth In The UK

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