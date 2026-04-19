Sunshine and Mild Temperatures Expected to Continue Through Next Week

Met Éireann forecasts a week of predominantly dry weather with sunny spells and temperatures reaching the high teens, potentially hitting 20 degrees in western areas. While some light showers and overnight mist are possible, the overall outlook is for pleasant conditions to continue.

Ireland is set for a continuation of pleasant weather, with sunshine expected to dominate the coming week. Met Éireann , the national meteorological service, forecasts temperatures reaching the high teens and potentially touching 20 degrees Celsius in some regions, accompanied by abundant sunny intervals.

The current forecast indicates a largely dry day ahead with sunny spells, although a chance of isolated light showers exists. Maximum temperatures are predicted to range from 10 to 15 degrees Celsius, with the mildest conditions expected in the west. Light easterly or variable breezes will prevail. The night is expected to be relatively cold and dry, featuring extended clear spells. Patches of mist and fog may form, with minimum temperatures dropping to between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius, particularly in Leinster and Ulster. Light variable breezes will continue.

Moving into the early part of next week, conditions are anticipated to remain mostly dry with ample sunny spells, and only the occasional light shower is possible. Highest temperatures will likely be between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius, with the west and southwest experiencing the mildest weather. A light, and at times moderate, easterly breeze is expected. Overnight, it will remain mostly dry with prolonged clear spells, though isolated showers might drift in from the east. Minimum temperatures are forecast to be between 3 and 7 degrees Celsius, with a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Midweek is set to bring a breezier day, commencing with a mixture of sunny spells and a few showers. However, current indications suggest that cloud cover will increase from the south as the day progresses, potentially bringing outbreaks of rain or drizzle to southwestern coastal areas. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius, with moderate to fresh easterly winds.

Towards the end of the week, conditions are forecast to be dry with a combination of cloud and clear spells. Minimum temperatures will range from 3 to 8 degrees Celsius, with the southwest remaining milder and cloudier. Moderate to fresh easterly winds will persist. Another breezy day is anticipated, with many areas remaining dry. The day will start with sunny spells, but cloud is expected to build over the southern half of the country, with the possibility of some rain and drizzle in the southwest. Highest temperatures are projected to be between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius, with a fresh easterly breeze.

As Friday approaches and extends into the weekend, the weather is expected to remain predominantly dry with significant amounts of sunshine. Temperatures are set to climb into the high teens, and in the west, they could even reach 20 degrees Celsius. Moderate to fresh east to southeast winds will be present but are expected to ease in the evening.

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