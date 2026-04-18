Sunshine Beckons: A Fortnight of Dry and Sunny Weather Ahead

After an unusually wet period, the nation is set for a significant weather shift, with meteorologists predicting two weeks of dry and sunny conditions. The change is driven by a dominant high-pressure system, promising a welcome respite from recent rainfall.

Following an extended period characterized by persistent and frequent rainfall, the national weather is poised for a dramatic and welcome transformation. Residents can anticipate a delightful two-week stretch of predominantly dry and sunny conditions, offering a significant departure from the exceptionally wet spell experienced thus far this year. January 2026 was notably the wettest month since 2018, and the country has already observed 119% of its long-term average rainfall for February, highlighting the unusual precipitation levels.

A prominent meteorologist has delivered optimistic news, revealing that the coming fortnight will see minimal rainfall. Cathal Nolan of Ireland's Weather Channel expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming forecast, stating that a prolonged period of dry and sunny weather is anticipated. He indicated that the last vestiges of the current wet weather are expected to clear by Saturday morning, paving the way for a band of high pressure to establish dominance and usher in these much-desired settled conditions. Nolan shared this 'excellent forecast' with his followers on Friday evening, announcing the transition towards more stable and potentially milder, even warmer, weather in the latter half of the following week.

Nolan elaborated on the meteorological drivers behind this shift, explaining that high pressure will become the primary influence on the weather patterns. Once the current showers, which are forecast to continue into the early part of Saturday, dissipate, the building high pressure will gradually move across the country. This will lead to a relatively fine and dry weekend. As the week progresses, the high pressure will subtly shift northward, initiating an easterly flow. By Tuesday and Wednesday, this easterly flow is expected to become noticeably fresher, potentially leading to slightly cooler temperatures on those days. However, subsequently, a ridge of high pressure will extend across the nation, causing winds to shift towards a more southeasterly direction. These winds are predicted to become light, and coupled with clear skies, will allow for abundant sunshine throughout the latter part of the two-week period. Overall, Nolan described the outlook as an 'excellent forecast'.

Met Eireann, the national meteorological service, has corroborated this positive outlook, forecasting largely dry and sunny conditions for the upcoming week. They anticipate 'mostly settled' weather due to the proximity of a high-pressure system to Ireland, with only occasional scattered showers expected





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