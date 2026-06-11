Sunshine Returns to Ireland as Met Eireann Forecasts a Warm Weekend

Following a period of wet and gloomy conditions, Met Eireann predicts a significant weather shift bringing sunshine and temperatures up to 23C across Ireland.

For those who have been longing for the arrival of summer, there is finally a glimmer of hope on the horizon. The latest meteorological reports from Met Eireann suggest that the persistent gloom is finally beginning to lift, paving the way for a welcome return of sunshine this coming weekend.

While the immediate outlook remains somewhat bleak, the overall trajectory is pointing toward a much brighter and warmer period for the majority of the country. Currently, many regions are experiencing a complete washout, with dull and wet weather dominating the landscape. Widespread rain has been moving steadily across the nation, bringing with it some heavy bursts that have disrupted outdoor plans and left the ground saturated.

The impact of this moisture is particularly felt across Ulster and north Leinster, where persistent rain has been a constant companion. Although the rain is expected to ease from the west, the general atmosphere remains dull, damp, and rather breezy. Humidity levels have remained high, with temperatures hovering between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius, accompanied by moderate to fresh southwest winds that only begin to ease as the evening approaches.

This pattern is expected to linger into the early hours of Friday, leaving many to wonder if the promised warmth will ever truly arrive. Friday is anticipated to serve as a transitional day. The morning will likely start with a blanket of clouds and continued breezy conditions, with patchy light rain or drizzle appearing in some coastal areas.

However, as the day progresses, a positive shift is expected to occur. Brighter conditions are forecast to develop, with sunny spells finally breaking through the cloud cover. This improvement will be most noticeable across the eastern and southeastern counties, where temperatures could climb as high as 20 degrees Celsius.

While northern and southern coasts may still deal with lingering outbreaks of drizzle in the afternoon, the overall trend will be one of gradual improvement, supported by fresh westerly winds that may become gusty along the northern coast. The real turning point arrives on Saturday, which is set to deliver the most significant weather turnaround of the week. The national forecaster predicts that conditions will remain dry for most areas, characterized by spells of hazy sunshine.

This shift will bring a tangible change in the air, with temperatures expected to reach up to 22 degrees Celsius. While a few light showers might still affect the northern counties, the majority of the country will enjoy a pleasant, warm day. The best values will be found away from the northern and western regions, all while a light to moderate northwest breeze keeps the air feeling fresh.

This favorable weather pattern is expected to extend into Sunday, offering a full weekend of leisure and outdoor activity. The forecast indicates further dry weather, plenty of sunshine, and temperatures peaking at 23 degrees Celsius, with the highest values predicted for the Midwest. Light easterly breezes will complement the warm air, making it an ideal time for residents and tourists alike to enjoy the Irish landscape.

Looking further ahead into the week of June 15 to June 21, the outlook remains relatively optimistic, though some volatility is expected. The initial part of the week is likely to remain warm and largely dry.

However, the influence of high pressure, which has provided this window of stability, will eventually begin to wane. As this occurs, low-pressure systems originating in the Atlantic are expected to become more dominant once again. Despite this shift, the mean air temperatures are forecast to remain above the climatological average, and total rainfall is expected to be below the seasonal norm.

This suggests that while the extreme warmth may subside, the overall trend for the mid-June period will remain more pleasant than typical historical averages





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Ireland Weather Met Eireann Summer Forecast Sunny Weekend Climate Trends

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