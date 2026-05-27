Super Eagles Debutant Oseni Reflects on Shocking Nigeria Call-Up After Prolific Club Season

Oseni, who recently made his first appearance for Nigeria, shares his disbelief and excitement after earning a call-up to the Super Eagles despite being eligible for three other countries. His journey from being released by Derby County without a senior appearance to scoring 10 goals for Plymouth Argyle is highlighted.

Oseni made his debut as a substitute on Tuesday night, as Nigeria claimed a 2-0 Unity Cup win over Zimbabwe . He was released by the Rams without making a first-team appearance, and moved to Gateshead in the National League, where his 12 goals in 24 appearances alerted St Mirren .

After a brief spell in the Scottish Premiership, he was snapped up by Plymouth, where he scored 10 times in 32 games this past season. As well as his eligibility for Ireland, the country of his birth, and Nigeria, through his father, he was also qualified to line out for the Ivory Coast. Nigeria will face the winners of Wednesday night's game between Jamaica and India in the final on Saturday.

Ahead of his debut, Oseni said of his call-up: "I know I had an alright season, but to get called up for a country where there's more than 240 million people and probably 50 percent want to play for their country was quite a big deal for me so I was really buzzing.

" "The coaches were watching me, obviously they picked up on the form I'd hit just towards the end of the season. "I'd love to represent any country on a national level. It's massive for me and my career and Nigeria, the Super Eagles, when they came knocking, it was a decision that I couldn't turn down.

"I didn't think there was a possibility that that could happen. All I know is to just work hard and many doors could open, but I definitely didn't think that I would be one of them.





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Oseni Nigeria Super Eagles Debut Zimbabwe Unity Cup Plymouth Argyle St Mirren Gateshead Derby County Ireland Ivory Coast Call-Up International Football

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