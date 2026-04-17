Supreme Court Rules Against Georgian National Seeking Damages for Labour Market Access Delay

The Supreme Court has unanimously overturned a High Court decision, ruling that a Georgian national, Mr K, is not entitled to damages for delays in accessing the labour market while his asylum application was processed. The court found that despite some shortcomings in the State's transposition of an EU directive, Mr K himself was responsible for significant delays after April 2020, thus invalidating his claim for labour market access and subsequent damages.

The Supreme Court has unanimously ruled against a Georgian national, Mr K, who sought damages from the State for an alleged breach of his rights under EU law. Mr K had argued that Ireland failed to properly transpose a 2013 EU directive into national law, which mandates that international protection applicants be granted access to the labour market no later than nine months after lodging their application, provided a decision has not been made and any delay is not attributable to the applicant.

Ireland's implementing regulations in 2016 included the qualifier 'or attributed in part'. Mr K lodged his application for protection in September 2019. He was not initially informed of a preliminary interview scheduled for the same month. His social worker facilitated another interview in December 2019, during which he received a questionnaire due in early January 2020. This deadline was repeatedly extended for various reasons, including the need for legal representation, obtaining instructions for his lawyers, securing a Georgian translator, and the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic. The questionnaire was ultimately submitted on August 25th, 2020.

In August 2020, the Labour Market Access Unit denied Mr K permission to work, citing delays in his protection application process as being attributable to him. This decision was upheld in March 2021 by the International Protection Appeals Tribunal (Ipat), which also found Mr K responsible for the delays. The High Court, however, quashed the Ipat decision on judicial review, deeming it irrational and unreasonable, and awarded Mr K damages for financial loss resulting from the breach of EU law. The High Court found that the State's improper transposition of the directive led Ipat to err in its judgment.

The Minister for Justice and the State appealed this decision directly to the Supreme Court. As part of the appeal, the Supreme Court sought clarification on the interpretation of the directive from the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU). Delivering the Supreme Court's judgment, Mr Justice Gerard Hogan stated that, based on the CJEU's findings, the directive did not prohibit the inclusion of the phrase 'in part' in national legislation transposing it. While the Supreme Court acknowledged that aspects of the Ipat's reasoning were unsustainable, particularly its attribution of all delays to Mr K, the court found that Mr K himself had not provided any justification for delays occurring after April 2020.

Therefore, the Supreme Court concluded that Mr K had not demonstrated a nine-month delay in processing his application where no part of that delay was attributable to him. Consequently, he was not entitled to labour market access at the end of August 2020, and his claim for damages, which was dependent on the invalidity of the Ipat decision due to an EU law breach, was unsuccessful. This unanimous decision signifies a significant legal precedent regarding the interpretation and application of EU directives on asylum seeker labour market access in Ireland.





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Supreme Court EU Law Labour Market Access Asylum Seekers Damages

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