Surge in Irish Home Repair Scams Sparks Urgent Security Warning

Over half of Irish residents have been targeted by home repair scams as bogus tradespeople and cybercriminals exploit homeowners. Expert advice from Aviva Insurance highlights how to identify and prevent these evolving financial threats.

A staggering new report has unveiled that more than 50% of the Irish population has fallen victim to predatory home repair and contractor scams. As the demand for property maintenance spikes—particularly following extreme weather events—criminal enterprises are increasingly targeting homeowners with sophisticated deceptive practices.

Aviva Insurance Ireland has noted a significant uptick in distress calls from policyholders, a trend that is mirrored by official An Garda Síochána statistics, which recorded a massive 43% surge in reports involving bogus tradespeople during 2025 alone. These bad actors often present themselves as legitimate professionals, only to vanish after collecting hefty deposits or leaving essential repairs unfinished and unsafe. The threat landscape has evolved beyond mere physical doorstep encounters, expanding rapidly into the digital realm. Research indicates that approximately 1 in 10 homeowners have encountered cyber fraud specifically tied to renovation projects. A primary concern is invoice redirection fraud, a cunning tactic where criminals intercept or alter electronic payment instructions, tricking homeowners into wiring funds to illicit accounts. Furthermore, 11% of respondents revealed they have been targeted or compromised through their own smart home devices, highlighting that the modern house is vulnerable to both physical intrusion and virtual hacking. With nearly 15% of the population admitting they struggle to identify fraudulent tactics, these criminals are finding an increasingly large pool of vulnerable targets. To combat this rising tide of financial and security threats, industry experts at Aviva Insurance provide a comprehensive framework for protection. Homeowners are urged to be highly skeptical of unsolicited contact, whether it arrives at their front door after a storm or via urgent, unexpected digital messages. The company emphasizes the importance of performing due diligence before engaging any contractor, which includes verifying trade body registrations, demanding proof of valid insurance, and ensuring that all agreements are formalized through written contracts. Financial safety is paramount; residents should avoid making large upfront payments and instead utilize a staged payment schedule that protects their capital. If a contractor requests a change in payment details, it is essential to verify this information through a separate, trusted channel before authorizing a transfer. Ultimately, the most effective defense remains vigilance and professional skepticism. Gillian Devereux, Senior Loss Adjuster at Aviva Insurance, stresses that these scammers frequently exploit the urgency of a homeowner's crisis, such as after severe storm damage or plumbing failures. A major red flag is when a contractor suggests dealing directly with the insurance company on the customer's behalf; homeowners should always manage their own insurance claims to prevent interference or manipulation. By maintaining control over the repair process, verifying credentials, and trusting their intuition when a situation feels wrong, Irish households can significantly mitigate their risk. It is also vital to secure all internet-connected devices with strong, unique passwords and multi-factor authentication to prevent digital breaches from becoming a gateway to property theft





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