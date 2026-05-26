Surprising Home Cooling Strategy to Beat Ireland's Record-Breaking Heatwave

As temperatures soar during Ireland's record-breaking heatwave, many homes are struggling to keep cool. However, there's a surprisingly simple home cooling strategy that can help bring indoor temperatures down. According to Energy specialists, positioning bowls of cold water near windows throughout the home can assist in cooling indoor air. This affordable and effortless method can be surprisingly effective, especially when combined with airflow.

As temperatures soar during Ireland's record-breaking heatwave, many homes are struggling to keep cool. However, there's a surprisingly simple home cooling strategy that can help bring indoor temperatures down.

According to Energy specialists, positioning bowls of cold water near windows throughout the home can assist in cooling indoor air. This affordable and effortless method can be surprisingly effective, especially when combined with airflow. If you need to cool down quickly, try placing a bowl of ice and cold water in front of your fan's blades. This will create a refreshing sensation on your skin, similar to a homemade DIY air-conditioner.

As May temperature records tumble, with 28.8C logged at two weather stations, officially surpassing the previous May benchmark of 28.4C established in Kerry in 1997, households nationwide are already battling to stay comfortable. By Thursday, forecasters expect temperatures to settle back to approximately 24C, with highs remaining in the low 20s throughout the bank holiday weekend.

There'll be a gradual shift to generally more unsettled conditions then over the weekend with a mobile Atlantic regime taking over, with temperatures continuing to taper back a little bit further





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Ireland Heatwave Home Cooling Strategy Positioning Bowls Of Cold Water Energy Specialists Mobile Atlantic Regime Temperature Records Tumble

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