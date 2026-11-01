Survey: Irish workers demand more holidays as half miss leave entitlements

New survey reveals Irish workers want more annual leave but 43 percent do not use full entitlement. FRS Recruitment report highlights wellbeing concerns and desire for flexible holiday policies.

A significant portion of the Irish workforce desires increased annual leave, yet nearly half of employees fail to utilize their full leave entitlements. A recent study by FRS Recruitment highlights a growing disconnect between employee needs and actual holiday usage among 300 respondents.

High Demand For More Holiday Time

Almost eight out of ten Irish workers expressed a strong desire for increased annual leave opportunities. The study questioned three hundred individuals regarding their usage of holidays and found that 43 percent do not use their complete annual leave allowance. Some employees miss out on up to one week of holiday time due to various workplace pressures or personal choices.

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Many workers choose to carry over their leave entitlements to the following year. Others opt for payment in lieu of the time off that they do not take. However, the survey found that 12 percent of respondents end up losing their unused annual leave days entirely. This statistic represents a concerning trend that has increased since the previous year.

Wellbeing Concerns Rise Among Staff

Lynne McCormack, general manager at FRS Recruitment, described the trend of unused leave as worrying. She noted that the number of employees losing days has increased since last year. Time off from work is necessary for people to manage their wellbeing, she stated.

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These findings raise serious concerns that annual leave is not being used effectively by the workforce. The report emphasizes that taking breaks is crucial for maintaining mental and physical health. Employers are urged to review their policies to ensure staff can actually take the time they are entitled to.

Workers Seek Flexible Leave Policies

Most workers want more flexible annual leave terms from their employers. The survey shows that 84 percent believe time taken off at Christmas should be separated from their annual leave entitlements. This separation would allow employees to enjoy festive breaks without depleting their vacation days.

Almost 60 percent of respondents desire unlimited annual leave options. Additionally, 18 percent take more than two weeks off during the year. Listening to employee expectations and keeping policies up to date will become increasingly important for businesses trying to keep staff. Retention strategies must evolve to meet these changing demands.

Popular Travel Destinations Revealed

Most Irish people use their annual leave to travel abroad. Common destinations include Spain, Portugal, and Italy for traditional holidays. Other locations, including the United States, Southeast Asia, and Australia, also feature prominently in travel plans.

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Outside of work, people take leave for family, health, and personal reasons. The FRS Recruitment Annual Leave Report was published on Monday. It provides a comprehensive look at how workers view their time off and what changes they wish to see in their employment contracts.