Survey Reveals Declining Confidence in EU Direction Amid Immigration and Economic Concerns

A new survey shows that fewer than half of Irish respondents believe the EU is moving in the right direction, with immigration control and economic issues cited as major concerns. The poll also highlights support for a united Ireland within the EU and strong backing for the UK rejoining the bloc.

A new survey conducted by Amarách Research reveals a significant shift in public opinion regarding the European Union , with fewer than half of respondents in Ireland believing the bloc is moving in the right direction.

The survey, commissioned by the European Movement Ireland, found that only 45 per cent of respondents feel the EU is on the right track, down from 58 per cent in 2023 and a peak of 93 per cent in 2019 during the Brexit negotiations. This decline in confidence is driven by concerns over immigration control, with 31 per cent of respondents citing it as the primary reason for their dissatisfaction.

Other key issues include economic and regulatory problems (27 per cent), federalism and national sovereignty (26 per cent), and militarisation (10 per cent). The survey also highlights a growing divide on EU values, with just half of respondents believing the bloc effectively upholds its core principles of human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law, and human rights.

Meanwhile, 32 per cent of respondents oppose Ireland’s increased participation in EU defence and security cooperation, while 20 per cent remain undecided. The cost of living (58 per cent), migration (48 per cent), and housing (41 per cent) are the top concerns at the EU level.

Additionally, the survey explores attitudes toward a united Ireland within the EU, with 63 per cent of Northern Ireland respondents and 59 per cent in the Republic expressing support for such a scenario. The findings also indicate strong backing for the UK rejoining the EU, with 73 per cent of respondents in favour of a referendum on the matter.

The survey, conducted among 1,200 people in both the Republic and Northern Ireland, reflects the demographic structure of both regions with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 per cent





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

European Union Immigration United Ireland Brexit Public Opinion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Raoul Moat's Chilling 999 Call Reveals Premeditated Threat to PoliceNewly revealed audio from a 999 call made by Raoul Moat before his 2010 shooting spree details his explicit threats to hunt and kill police officers. The call provides insight into his motivations and premeditation following the shooting of his former girlfriend and her partner.

Read more »

Katie Simpson Death: PSNI Investigation Marked by 'Misogyny and Complacency'An independent report reveals a profound failure in the PSNI investigation into the death of Katie Simpson, citing a culture of misogyny, complacency, and systemic failures in safeguarding practices. The report also details widespread abuse by Jonathan Creswell, with 37 other victims coming forward.

Read more »

Romania’s Pro-European Government Falls in No-Confidence VoteRomania’s Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan’s government has been toppled by a no-confidence vote, raising concerns about economic stability, EU funds, and the country’s commitment to Europe.

Read more »

April 2026 Weather in Ireland: A Month of ContrastsMet Éireann’s climate statement reveals April 2026 was warmer and wetter than average, marked by early storms and a shift to drier conditions.

Read more »

Lucy Kennedy: 'People think you have to be confident to be on TV — but I’m really not'Lucy Kennedy opens up about life behind the scenes of Living With Lucy, why she’s fiercely protective over the hit show, and how family life, work and a new perspective are shaping her busy days — as she admits confidence isn’t always what people assume.

Read more »

Alan Titchmarsh Reveals Secrets to a Perfect Lawn on YouTubeGardening expert Alan Titchmarsh shares his top tips for maintaining a lush, green lawn, including mowing techniques, scarifying, and organic fertilisation. He also discusses the debate around no-mow May and offers practical alternatives for supporting wildlife while keeping a well-manicured garden.

Read more »