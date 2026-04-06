Survey Reveals Parental Desire for Coeducational Schools and Mixed Views on Religious Ethos

A national primary school survey reveals that a majority of parents with children in single-sex schools want them to transition to coeducational environments. The survey also highlights varying opinions on maintaining religious ethos in denominational schools, with significant regional differences. The Minister is expected to address the findings and outline plans for reform and teacher development.

A recent national primary school survey has revealed significant shifts in parental preferences concerning school ethos and structure. Notably, almost three-quarters of parents with children currently enrolled in single-sex schools expressed a desire for these institutions to transition to coeducational environments. This finding, reflecting 73% of respondents, indicates a growing sentiment towards inclusive learning settings.

The survey, conducted by the Department of Education, also gauged opinions from school staff and boards of management, offering a comprehensive understanding of perspectives across the educational landscape. The survey results are expected to be presented to individual schools, with the Minister expected to commit to a plan for change where a majority supports it. Highlighting regional variations, the highest levels of support for coeducation were observed in Clare and Galway, approaching 90%, while Limerick and Waterford registered the lowest support, just over 60%. This data underscores the nuanced nature of parental preferences and the importance of localized considerations in policy decisions.\The survey extended to denominational schools, where parents were given the option to choose between retaining the existing religious ethos or adopting a multi-denominational approach. The results showcased a strong preference for maintaining the status quo, with 60% of parents opting to keep their school's religious ethos unchanged. This preference was not uniform across the country, highlighting differing views across counties. The percentage of parents favoring the retention of religious ethos ranged from just over 50% in Wicklow to over 70% in Longford, Donegal, and Monaghan. The Minister is also expected to announce the development of more structured guidance for parents of children attending denominational schools who may want to opt out of religious instruction. The INTO, responding to the survey's findings, emphasized the need for detailed data dissemination to individual schools, recognizing the crucial role of comprehensive information in promoting meaningful progress towards offering more choices to school communities. The union's statement underscores the importance of data-driven decision-making and collaborative efforts in shaping educational policies.\In addition to the survey findings, the Minister is slated to address the INTO's 900 delegates, presenting commitments on special education reform and teacher professional development. The Minister is also expected to reiterate the government's commitment to reducing average class sizes from the current level of 22.6. During one of the conference's preliminary discussions, concerns were raised regarding the Government's perceived lack of progress towards achieving the promised reduction in class sizes to 19. Delegates voted overwhelmingly to authorize the leadership to consider industrial action if this matter remains unresolved in the upcoming budget. The focus on educational reform and support for educators reflects the ongoing efforts to address key challenges within the primary education system. Other news includes reports about a debate over Leinster’s 10 jersey and the deletion of posts promoting a gambling site





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Education Primary Schools Coeducation Religious Ethos Parental Preferences

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