Survey Shows Irish Are Savers but Not Investors, Calls for Better Financial Literacy

A new survey by Financial Services Ireland reveals that while most Irish adults save, few invest. Only 23% are interested in retail investment accounts, prompting calls for improved financial literacy and government action on new investment products.

A recent survey by Financial Services Ireland (FSI) has reinforced Ireland 's reputation as a nation of savers, but has also highlighted a significant gap in investment culture among adults.

The study, which examined the financial habits of Irish adults, found that slightly more than half save on an informal basis, and 70 percent have a savings account. However, only 16 percent of people own shares, and just one in 20 have other forms of financial investment such as bonds or mutual funds. This disparity indicates that while saving is deeply ingrained, participation in capital markets remains low.

The survey backs up the country's reputation as a 'nation of savers', as noted by FSI director Patricia Callan. She emphasized that this is a positive trait, but it is crucial to also cultivate a new investment culture where people can build wealth through investing in capital markets. The survey revealed that 30 percent of adults said they have money available to invest but do not know what to do with it.

This suggests a significant opportunity for financial education and accessible investment products. Only 23 percent of respondents expressed an interest in using retail investment accounts, which are currently under consideration by the Irish government. Minister for Finance Simon Harris is weighing the introduction of new savings investment accounts, modeled after successful programs in Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Canada. These accounts typically offer tax advantages and simplified investment options to encourage ordinary citizens to invest in stocks and bonds.

However, critics argue that such accounts primarily benefit those who are already well-off, while reducing the state's potential tax revenue. Speaking after figures showed workers paid 15.6 billion euros in taxes in the five months to the end of May, Harris indicated that the upcoming October budget would allow people to keep more of their earnings, possibly through tax relief on investments.

Patricia Callan argued that the survey indicated there is an appetite for retail investment accounts, but both industry and government need to improve public financial literacy.

'We need to ensure that we are improving financial literacy amongst the public so they understand the potential risks and rewards of investing and what it can ultimately offer for them,' she said. The FSI study also found that many Irish adults rely on informal savings methods, such as keeping cash at home or in current accounts, rather than leveraging investment opportunities. This conservative approach may stem from a lack of confidence or knowledge about financial markets.

As the government explores new investment options, the challenge remains to balance encouraging investment while ensuring broad-based benefits. The survey underscores the need for targeted initiatives to bridge the gap between saving and investing, ultimately fostering a more financially literate population. In the meantime, Irish adults continue to exhibit strong saving habits, a trait that has long defined the country's financial landscape and contributed to its economic stability.

The survey was conducted among a representative sample of Irish adults and found that younger adults, aged 18-34, are more open to investing than older generations, but still lack the knowledge to act. Nearly half of respondents said they would be more likely to invest if they had better access to financial advice. The FSI has called for a national strategy to improve financial literacy, starting with integrating personal finance into the school curriculum.

As Ireland continues to recover from the pandemic and face inflationary pressures, the shift from saving to investing could play a key role in individual financial resilience and national economic growth





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