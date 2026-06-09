Surveyor Shortage Threatens Ireland's Infrastructure and Housing Plans, SCSI Warns

A new report from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland projects a deficit of over 2,200 surveyors by 2029, risking delays in major projects and home building. The report urges increased graduate intake, apprenticeships, and career changers to fill the gap.

Ireland faces a critical shortage of surveyors that could derail the government's ambitious infrastructure and housing plans, according to a new report from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland .

The report, titled Employment Outlook for the Surveying Profession 2026-2029, projects a deficit of more than 2,200 surveyors over the next four years if the economy grows in line with Budget 2026 assumptions. This shortfall comes as the government seeks to accelerate spending under the National Development Plan and ramp up residential construction to address the persistent housing crisis.

Outgoing SCSI president Gerard O'Toole emphasized that delivering housing, critical infrastructure, and transitioning to a low-carbon economy are national imperatives, and surveyors play a vital role. He described the 2,200 figure as conservative, noting it excludes opportunities outside the built environment, student attrition, and graduates who work abroad. The report, researched by Róisín Murphy of Technological University Dublin, surveyed SCSI members and found that 60% believe the industry is not attracting enough graduates.

While surveyor course enrolments have increased, incoming SCSI president Tomás Kelly stressed the urgent need to boost third-level enrolment and expand alternative pathways such as apprenticeships. Persistent and widening shortages must be a priority for government and industry to ensure delivery of key projects. The report also highlights legacy gaps from the post-2008 downturn, with 76% of members reporting a lack of experienced surveyors.

Kelly noted that attracting professionals from sectors like technology, legal, and finance with transferable skills could help. Additionally, adapting to new technologies is essential: digital competence, AI, drones, and sensor-based measurement are integral to future-ready practice, and with proper training they can enhance professional judgment. The report underscores the importance of office-based work, especially for recent graduates, to develop soft skills such as communication, collaboration, and critical thinking.

The report's author, Róisín Murphy, said respondents identified the need to prioritize transversal skills, particularly for students whose in-person learning was limited during Covid. Increased time in an office setting for peer interaction and knowledge absorption is crucial for young surveyors. Without addressing these shortages, Ireland risks delays in housing delivery, infrastructure projects, and the green transition. The SCSI calls for immediate action from government and industry to attract, train, and retain enough surveyors to meet national goals





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