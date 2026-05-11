Sustainable Timber Extension Design in Portmarnock, Dublin

A semi-detached home in Portmarnock, Co Dublin, was given a two-storey timber extension to significantly reduce its environmental impact while still providing a bright, welcoming space. The primary structure of the extension is made of slender timber posts and twin beams that support the new kitchen and utility space, which also has a semi-circular bay extending into the garden and acts as a spatial device.

Using a timber frame and minimizing the footprint of the new addition are strategies adopted to decrease the environmental impact of a semi-detached home in Portmarnock , Co Dublin , while still creating a bright, welcoming space.

The owners wanted the house to be more spacious without a large environmental footprint, as they had been carrying out incremental energy upgrades and making the most of the limited space for a long time. The design of the extension was taken as a two-storey timber structure with a timber primary structure and minimal steel usage to ensure sustainability





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Sustainable Home Design Portmarnock Co Dublin Timber Frame Footprint Minimization Two-Story Timber Extension

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