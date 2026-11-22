Philip Farrelly applies to Fingal County Council to retain a controversial two-storey extension in Sutton, following a High Court appeal against demolition orders.

Businessman Philip Farrelly has submitted a formal application to Fingal County Council seeking planning permission and retention for a residential extension at his property in Sutton, north County Dublin. The application, lodged on Wednesday November 18th, requests approval to retain a previously ordered two-storey structure while simultaneously seeking permission for a new domestic garage and boundary fence amendments. This latest move marks a significant escalation in a multi-year dispute regarding the legality of the development, which has become a focal point for local planning enforcement debates. The closing date for third-party observations on the application is set for December 22nd, creating a window for public and official scrutiny before a final decision is rendered by local planners.

Legal Dispute and Enforcement Timeline

The conflict between Philip Farrelly and the local authority traces its origins back to 2019, when Farrelly demolished an existing rear extension and replaced it with a larger, two-storey structure at his Victorian home on Burrow Road. Fingal County Council initiated legal proceedings after Farrelly failed to comply with an enforcement order issued in March 2020, which mandated the removal of the extension within four months. Despite the clear directive, the structure remained standing, prompting the council to wait until November 2024 to formally initiate court action against the homeowner. The local authority maintained that the development lacked the necessary planning permission and did not qualify as exempted development under current planning regulations, citing a prior decision by An Coimisiún Pleanála that confirmed the non-exempt status of the works.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

Central to Farrelly's defense is his assertion that the original development was exempt from planning permission requirements because the initial structure was deemed structurally unsound and unsafe. Farrelly, who is in his seventies, has consistently argued that he did not intend to violate planning laws and believed the works were permissible under existing exemptions. He has expressed frustration with the council's delayed response, noting that the local authority waited until late 2024 to take the case to court, which he characterizes as a lack of urgency. In previous statements, Farrelly emphasized his lifelong compliance with regulations, stating that he never envisaged facing bulldozers or being forced to live on the street due to this specific planning disagreement.

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Financial Impact and Current Status

The financial stakes of the dispute are substantial, with the disputed extension costing approximately €300,000 to construct. Beyond the monetary investment, the property serves as the primary residence for Farrelly and his wife, while his son and daughter-in-law occupy the remainder of the house, making the potential demolition a significant disruption to the family's living arrangements. Last March, a Circuit Court judge ordered Farrelly to demolish the extension by November 2nd, a deadline that has been suspended pending the outcome of his appeal to the High Court. As of the current date, the extension remains standing, and the High Court appeal has yet to be heard, leaving the property in a state of legal limbo while the new retention application proceeds through the planning system.

Future Implications for Homeowners

The outcome of Philip Farrelly's application could have broader implications for property owners in north County Dublin who have undertaken similar developments without explicit planning consent. Farrelly has previously argued that harsher penalties, such as partial demolition or fines, would have been more appropriate than full demolition, suggesting there are hundreds of alternative solutions to resolve planning breaches. He stated that the punishment did not necessarily have to involve tearing down the entire structure, a sentiment shared by some legal observers who criticize the rigid application of enforcement orders in complex residential cases. The upcoming decision by Fingal County Council will not only determine the fate of the Burrow Road property but may also influence how local authorities balance enforcement rigor with practical housing considerations in the future.