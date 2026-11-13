Suzanne Berkery On Wealth Management Psychology And Investment Hesitancy

Cantor Fitzgerald expert Suzanne Berkery explains why saving and investing differ, highlighting IMAGE survey data on women's financial confidence and the psychological barriers to wealth management.

Suzanne Berkery challenges the traditional definition of financial success by distinguishing between the act of saving and the skill of managing long-term wealth. As a senior portfolio manager at Cantor Fitzgerald, she argues that good planning should empower individuals to enjoy their accumulated assets rather than fearing every expenditure. This perspective shifts the focus from mere accumulation to the strategic enjoyment and utilization of financial resources over a lifetime.

Psychological Barriers To Spending And Saving

Behavioral scientists categorize individuals who find spending difficult as "tightwads," a group that outnumber spendthrifts by a ratio of three to two. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon and the University of Pennsylvania identified this phenomenon as the "pain of paying," where some individuals experience such intense discomfort during transactions that they underspend relative to their desires. Conversely, those who barely feel this pain often overspend, with neither group typically expressing satisfaction with their financial habits.

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While societal norms frequently praise saving as sensible and spending as indulgent, Berkery suggests money serves three distinct functional roles in a robust financial plan. The first role supports daily life and enhances personal well-being through experiences like holidays, home improvements, and social gatherings. The second role provides essential security through emergency funds and planned expenditures that offer peace of mind during unexpected life changes.

The third role addresses long-term goals, which often requires moving beyond simple cash savings into pensions and investments. Psychological research by Leaf Van Boven and Thomas Gilovich indicates that spending money on experiences generates more lasting happiness than purchasing material goods. Furthermore, spending that frees up time correlates with higher life satisfaction regardless of income level, suggesting that financial planning should explicitly permit these enriching expenditures.

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IMAGE Survey Data On Investment Hesitancy

The IMAGE 2026 Career, Business & Finance Survey of 2,378 members reveals significant hesitancy among women regarding active investment strategies. While 40 percent identified building an emergency cash fund as their primary financial goal, 58 percent reported investing nothing beyond their pension. Only 15 percent of this demographic feel very confident in their ability to manage their own finances, highlighting a substantial gap between saving behavior and investment engagement.

Supporting data from the 2025 IMAGE x Cantor Wealth Survey of 1,756 women shows that nearly half are interested in investing but remain unsure where to begin. Additionally, 44 percent named fear of making the wrong decision as a top concern, illustrating a pervasive anxiety around market volatility. This hesitation often prevents individuals from taking necessary steps to grow their wealth, even when they have the capacity to do so.

Berkery identifies the belief that one must fully understand every aspect of investing before starting as a major barrier. She argues that true financial confidence stems from asking sensible questions about personal holdings, debts, cash reserves, and risk tolerance rather than predicting market movements. The greatest risk often lies in postponing decisions due to fear, rather than the potential error of the decision itself.

Strategic Future Planning And Confidence

Effective wealth management requires acknowledging the future self who will benefit from current decisions. Berkery encourages individuals to visualize themselves in twenty or thirty years and consider what actions they would want their older self to thank them for. Properly funding pensions, engaging with investment strategies, and taking control of financial narratives are key to achieving this long-term security.

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The ultimate purpose of saving is not to restrict spending but to provide the confidence needed to spend wisely on what matters most. By understanding their own financial position and defining clear goals, individuals can overcome the pain of paying and the fear of investing. This approach transforms money from a source of anxiety into a tool for building a secure and fulfilling future.