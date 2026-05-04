Suzanne Kane Announces Temporary Return to Radio on Today FM

Popular broadcaster Suzanne Kane is returning to the airwaves this week to fill in for Louise Cantillon on Today FM, following her departure from 98FM last year. Fans have expressed excitement over the news, sharing their delight on social media.

Suzanne Kane is set to grace the airwaves once more, much to the delight of her fans, though her return is currently slated as a temporary one.

Following her departure from Dublin’s 98FM last year, the beloved broadcaster will be stepping in to cover for Louise Cantillon on Today FM this week, from Tuesday through Friday. Listeners can tune in from 12 pm to 2 pm each day to enjoy Suzanne’s presence on the station.

The announcement was accompanied by a charming video shared by Suzanne herself, depicting a playful moment with her husband, Joey, who tossed a pair of headphones and a microphone to her in preparation for her return to work. Her accompanying caption, ‘Let’s have lunch and catch up! Can't wait’, perfectly encapsulates the warm and inviting atmosphere she intends to bring to her temporary slot.

The response to the news has been overwhelmingly positive, with an outpouring of excitement from both colleagues and fans alike. Today FM DJ Dec Pierce expressed his joy, stating he ‘opened this app for some good news’ and found ‘epic news’ that ‘made his day’.

A new fan eagerly declared they would be tuning into Today FM for the first time, thrilled to see Suzanne back in action, while others proclaimed the entire nation would enjoy a brighter week with her on the air. TV presenter Anna Daly simply expressed her delight, stating ‘You just love to see it’. Suzanne’s departure from 98FM last year followed a period of absence from her co-hosted show with Brian Dowling, aptly named ‘Brian Dowling & Suzanne Kane’.

This absence stretched for several months, leading to speculation and ultimately, her decision to step away. She initially took a three-month hiatus, a period she described as ‘tough’ as she navigated the difficult process of deciding her future. The weight of the decision was significant, and she carefully considered her options before ultimately choosing to move on. During this challenging time, Suzanne found solace and strength in the outpouring of support she received, particularly from women on social media.

She specifically highlighted the incredible support from her Instagram followers, describing it as a ‘galhood of complete strangers’ who offered messages of understanding and empathy. These women, many of whom were working mothers themselves, resonated with her struggles and provided a sense of community and validation. Suzanne acknowledged the unique understanding working mothers share, recognizing the challenges and sacrifices inherent in balancing career and family life. This support proved invaluable as she navigated this personal and professional transition.

This temporary return to Today FM offers fans a welcome opportunity to reconnect with Suzanne’s engaging personality and broadcasting skills. While it is not a full-time commitment, it provides a glimpse into what might be possible in the future and allows her to once again share her voice with a wider audience. The enthusiastic response to her announcement underscores her enduring popularity and the strong connection she has forged with her listeners over the years.

The playful video shared on social media further demonstrates her approachable and relatable nature, qualities that have undoubtedly contributed to her success. As she prepares to fill in for Louise Cantillon, Suzanne Kane is poised to bring a dose of positivity and connection to the airwaves, reminding everyone of the power of community and the importance of supporting one another, especially during challenging times.

The anticipation is high, and listeners are eagerly awaiting her first broadcast, ready to ‘have lunch and catch up’ with a familiar and cherished voice





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