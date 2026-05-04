Suzanne Kane Makes Return to Radio with Today FM

Broadcaster Suzanne Kane is temporarily returning to the airwaves on Today FM this week, filling in for Louise Cantillon. She shared a heartwarming video announcing her return, receiving an enthusiastic response from fans and colleagues.

Suzanne Kane is set to grace the airwaves once more, much to the delight of her fans, though her return is currently slated as a temporary one.

Following her departure from Dublin’s 98FM last year, the beloved broadcaster will be stepping in to cover for Louise Cantillon on Today FM this week, from Tuesday through Friday. Kane will be live from 12 pm to 2 pm each day, beginning tomorrow, offering listeners a welcome dose of her engaging personality and familiar voice.

She playfully announced her return with a charming video shared on social media, depicting her husband, Joey, playfully tossing a pair of headphones and a microphone to her in preparation for her return to work. The accompanying caption, ‘Let’s have lunch and catch up! Can't wait’, perfectly encapsulates the warm and inviting tone fans have come to expect from her.

The response to the announcement has been overwhelmingly positive, with a flood of excited comments pouring in from both colleagues and devoted listeners. Today FM DJ Dec Pierce enthusiastically declared the news ‘epic’ and stated it had ‘made his day’, while a new fan expressed their eagerness to tune into Today FM for the first time, thrilled to see Kane back in action.

Others echoed the sentiment, predicting a fantastic week for the entire nation, and TV presenter Anna Daly simply celebrated the joyous occasion. Kane’s departure from 98FM last year followed a period of absence from her co-hosted show with Brian Dowling, aptly named ‘Brian Dowling & Suzanne Kane’. The decision to step away was not made lightly, as she had initially taken a three-month hiatus to carefully consider her next move.

She previously described those weeks as incredibly ‘tough’, grappling with the emotional weight of leaving a role she clearly cherished. During this period of reflection, Kane found solace and strength in the outpouring of support she received, particularly from women on Instagram. She spoke to RSVP Live about the profound impact of this online community, describing it as a ‘galhood of complete strangers’ who offered messages of understanding and empathy.

These women, many of whom were also working mothers, resonated with her struggles and provided a much-needed sense of connection and validation. Kane emphasized the unique understanding that working mothers share, acknowledging the challenges and sacrifices inherent in balancing career and family life. This support system proved invaluable as she navigated the difficult decision-making process and ultimately determined the best path forward for herself and her family.

The experience highlighted the power of online communities in providing emotional support and fostering a sense of belonging, particularly during times of personal and professional transition. This temporary return to Today FM offers fans a chance to reconnect with Suzanne Kane and enjoy her broadcasting talents once again. While the duration of her fill-in role is limited, the excitement surrounding her comeback is palpable.

The warm reception she has received underscores her enduring popularity and the genuine connection she has forged with her audience over the years. Her ability to connect with listeners on a personal level, coupled with her engaging on-air presence, has made her a beloved figure in Irish radio. The playful video announcing her return, showcasing her lighthearted personality and supportive relationship with her husband, further endeared her to fans.

Beyond the entertainment value, Kane’s story also resonates with many working mothers who can relate to the challenges she faced and the importance of finding support and understanding. Her openness about her struggles and her gratitude for the kindness she received serve as a reminder of the power of empathy and the importance of building strong communities.

As she prepares to take the airwaves once more, Suzanne Kane is not only providing listeners with engaging radio but also offering a message of resilience and hope. The opportunity to add RSVP as a preferred news source on Google was also mentioned, encouraging readers to stay updated with more stories they enjoy





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