Belarus president-elect Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urges European leaders to include Belarus in Ukraine peace negotiations and demands Russian troop withdrawal from Belarus.

Belarus president-elect Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya secured a significant diplomatic platform last week in Dublin by attending the European Political Community summit. During the event, the opposition leader issued a direct appeal to European heads of state, insisting that the future of Belarus must be integrated into ongoing discussions regarding the Russia- Ukraine conflict.

Diplomatic Push for Regional Peace Integration

Tsikhanouskaya utilized the high-profile gathering to advocate for the inclusion of Belarus as a central subject in any peace negotiations aimed at resolving the war in neighboring Ukraine. She argued that the security and political status of her nation are inextricably linked to the broader stability of the Eastern European region and cannot be ignored in international diplomacy.

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During her address, she explicitly pressed for the complete withdrawal of Russian military personnel from Belarusian territory. She stated that any viable peace deal must address the presence of foreign troops not only within Ukraine but also on the soil of Belarus, framing the removal of these forces as a prerequisite for regional security.

Historical Ties to Ireland and Personal Roots

Following her participation in the European Political Community summit, Tsikhanouskaya traveled to Roscrea in County Tipperary for a deeply personal reunion with Henry Deane and his wife Marian. This visit reconnected her with the family that hosted her during her childhood, highlighting a long-standing bond between the Belarusian opposition figure and the Irish community.

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Three decades prior, Tsikhanouskaya was among the group of children known as Chernobyl children who were brought to Ireland for medical treatment and rehabilitation by Adi Roche. At that time, she was known as Sviatlana Pilipchuk, and her hometown of Mikashevichy in southern Belarus was located just thirty kilometers from the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster.

She spent six summers with the Deane family during her youth, a period she describes as formative for her development. Tsikhanouskaya shared on social media that Henry and Marian Deane welcomed her as one of their own, noting that those summers significantly shaped her European identity and personal outlook on life in the West.

The emotional reunion was marked by warm expressions of gratitude from Henry Deane, who told her, "Thank God you're here." The family recalled their time with the child who has now become a central figure in the struggle for democratic change in her homeland, exchanging detailed memories of her past visits.

Political Standing and Electoral Dispute

Her current political role is rooted in the contentious 2020 Belarus general election, which she contested after her husband, Sergei Tikhanovsky, was imprisoned by the country's long-time leader, Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko, who has ruled the nation since 1994, claimed victory with eighty-one percent of the vote.

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This electoral outcome was widely rejected by the United States and the European Union, who cited significant irregularities and a lack of democratic integrity. Consequently, most Western nations, including Ireland, recognize Tsikhanouskaya as the fairly elected leader of Belarus rather than acknowledging the official results declared by the Lukashenko government.

Through her continued engagement in international forums and personal diplomatic efforts, Tsikhanouskaya aims to maintain global attention on Belarus. Her calls for peace talks that include her nation reflect a strategic effort to isolate the current regime and secure international support for a democratic transition in the region.