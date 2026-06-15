Sweden Thrash Tunisia 5-1 in World Cup Group F Opener; Ivory Coast Edge Ecuador 1-0

Sweden demolished Tunisia 5-1 in a stunning Group F performance, with Yasin Ayari scoring twice. In a parallel Group E match, Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo scored a late winner against Ecuador.

Sweden delivered a stunning performance in their World Cup Group F opener, defeating Tunisia 5-1 in a match that shattered the North African side's renowned defensive reputation.

The game, played in Guadalupe, began with an explosive start as Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari, of Moroccan and Tunisian descent, opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a powerful half-volley from outside the box, capitalizing on an early defensive mix-up. Sweden continued to dominate, and in the 30th minute, Liverpool striker Alexander Isak doubled the lead after a swift counter-attack, his shot beating goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh despite a hand to the ball.

Tunisia, who had conceded zero goals during qualifying-a feat shared only by Ivory Coast and England-responded just before halftime when Omar Rekik headed home from a Hannibal Mejbri cross, halving the deficit and injecting hope. However, Sweden restored their two-goal advantage in the 59th minute after Ellyes Skhiri was dispossessed by Isak, who set up Viktor Gyokeres for a cool finish.

Substitute Mattias Svanberg added a fourth goal after a lengthy VAR review confirmed his onside position, and Ayari completed the scoring with another spectacular long-range effort late in the game, cementing a emphatic victory. This result marks a significant statement from Sweden, who reached the quarter-finals in 2018 but missed the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

For Tunisia, the loss is a stark contrast to their historic defensive solidity; they became the first African team to win a World Cup match in 1978 but have never progressed beyond the group stage. In the same group, Ivory Coast secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Ecuador in Philadelphia, with Manchester United's Amad Diallo scoring in the 90th minute.

After a tight contest where Ecuador hit the crossbar twice, a rambling run from defence by Wilfried Singo set up Diallo for a side-foot finish, silencing the pro-Ecuador crowd. This is Ivory Coast's first World Cup victory in 12 years, since their 2014 win over Japan, and boosts their hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time. Ecuador, despite their strong qualifying defence, began their campaign with a disappointing loss in front of a large supportive audience





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