Swedish authorities investigate Oleg Deripaska's hidden influence over aluminium giant Rusal, probing offshore structures and potential tax evasion amid EU sanctions and a weakening Irish industrial sector that threatens Eurozone growth.

Swedish tax authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska , a prominent associate of President Vladimir Putin and a subject of European Union sanctions for his alleged support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The probe, announced by the Swedish Tax Agency on Monday, centers on the ownership structure of Rusal, the aluminium producer that controls the former Co Limerick industrial plant in Ireland. Although Deripaska is officially listed as a non‑executive shareholder, investigators suspect that he continues to exert decisive influence over Rusal's strategic decisions, thereby circumventing EU sanctions that aim to limit his access to Western markets.

The Swedish authorities are examining a series of complex offshore arrangements, including holdings in Luxembourg-based vehicles and Swedish trusts, that may have been used to mask Deripaska's ultimate control of the company. The investigation also seeks to determine whether any tax evasion or money‑laundering activities have taken place in connection with Rusal's operations in the European Union.

The inquiry arrives at a time when the broader European economy is grappling with a series of setbacks, most notably a sharp contraction in Irish industrial output that has sent shockwaves through the Eurozone. The decline in production at the former Co Limerick site, now operated by Rusal, has been cited as a contributing factor to the recent reversal of growth in the region.

Analysts warn that the plant's downturn, combined with ongoing energy price volatility and supply‑chain disruptions, could exacerbate the already fragile recovery in several member states. In response, EU officials have called for tighter enforcement of sanction regimes and greater transparency in corporate governance, urging member nations to share intelligence and coordinate actions against individuals and entities that seek to evade restrictions. For Deripaska, the Swedish probe could have far‑reaching implications beyond the immediate tax and sanctions issues.

If authorities determine that he maintains de facto control of Rusal despite the sanctions, it could trigger additional punitive measures, including asset freezes and travel bans across the EU. Moreover, the case highlights the challenges faced by Western regulators in tracking the intricate web of offshore structures that billionaires and oligarchs employ to conceal ownership. International cooperation, particularly between tax administrations and financial intelligence units, will be essential to dismantle these opaque networks.

The outcome of the Swedish investigation will likely set a precedent for how Europe tackles similar cases in the future, signalling whether enforcement will be merely symbolic or capable of delivering substantive accountability for sanctioned individuals who continue to profit from European assets





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