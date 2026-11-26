Sky Atlantic's Sweetpea season 2 fails to captivate as Ella Purnell plays an unengaging killer. This review analyzes the show's flaws and compares it to Dexter.

Sky Atlantic premiered the second season of the serial killer thriller Sweetpea on Thursday at 9pm, arriving with a distinct sense of familiarity for viewers who remember the original run of Dexter. The new series follows junior reporter Rhiannon Lewis, played by Ella Purnell, who navigates a double life as a vengeful wielder of sharp, pointy objects after hours. This premise echoes the legacy of Michael C Hall in Dexter, where a homicidal maniac utilized his instincts to avenge the helpless, creating a direct lineage of copycat narratives in modern television.

Comparative Analysis of Lead Performances

Ella Purnell previously impressed audiences in the Prime Video adaptation of the video game Fallout, yet her portrayal of Rhiannon in Sweetpea fails to establish a compelling character depth. The show assigns Rhiannon the condescending nickname Sweetpea, provided by her boss, but the character herself remains a blank page without believable emotional resonance. Viewers cannot accept that she would crack under the strain of everyday life struggles at work or the return of an old bully to start piling up corpses.

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The narrative justification for Rhiannon killing bad guys aligns with the Dexter model, claiming she removes monsters before they inflict harm on innocent citizens in the fictional English setting of Carnsham. However, the audience never believes a sympathetic character, who was bullied as a child and overlooked as an adult, possesses the capacity to kill people in cold blood. Furthermore, her demeanor lacks the pushiness required to be a convincing journalist, creating a disconnect between her professional persona and her criminal actions.

Introduction of New Antagonists and Roles

Season two attempts to stimulate interest by introducing two new antagonists to stir the pot, acknowledging that the eponymous anti-heroine is not particularly engaging. Tamsin Greig portrays Liv, the mother of AJ, a reporter whom Rhiannon eliminated at the end of season one after he discovered her secret identity as a killer. This addition provides a personal stake in the conflict, linking past events to current tensions within the story.

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Taj Atwal joins the cast as Freya, a soulless media executive who seeks to shake up the newsroom at Rhiannon's local paper. The character is described with full marks for realism, yet she also harbors secrets of her own, adding another layer of potential mystery. These new additions offer more originality than other elements of the show, aiming to distract from the central protagonist's lack of charisma and narrative drive.

Critical Reception and Show Conclusion

Leah Harvey plays detective Marina Farrar, a dogged yet suspicious cop who sees things that nobody else can, drawing clear comparisons to Dexter's nemesis Doakes. Through sheer coincidence, Marina strikes up a relationship with Freya, whom she randomly meets in a bar, raising questions about the plausibility of the plot devices used. The character serves as a traditional antagonist force but feels disconnected from the main narrative threads involving the media executives.

In the end, Sweetpea ends up as an oddly shaped vegetable of a TV show that falls between the gap of its influences. If viewers want a killer with a conscience, Dexter already exists, and if they are keen to see Ella Purnell stretch her acting chops, there is Fallout. When push comes to stab, Sweetpea remains murderously dull, failing to capture the essence of its predecessors or establish its own unique identity.