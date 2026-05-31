Swiatek Stunned by Kostyuk in French Open Fourth-Round Upset

Iga Swiatek suffered a shocking 7-5, 6-1 defeat to Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round of the French Open, ending her title defense in a career-worst performance in Paris.

Iga Swiatek experienced the worst match of her career at Roland Garros on Sunday, suffering a 7-5, 6-1 defeat to Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round.

Playing on her 25th birthday, the three-time defending champion collapsed midway through the first set, losing six consecutive service games and 10 of the final 11 games. Swiatek, who had not lost before the semi-finals in Paris since her debut in 2020, appeared completely out of sorts. Her serve, which had been a focus of recent technical changes with new coach Francisco Roig, disintegrated under pressure, and her trademark fighting spirit evaporated as she offered minimal resistance.

The loss marks a stunning reversal for a player who had won four of the last five French Open titles and had seemed invincible on the clay courts of Court Philippe-Chatrier. Across the net, Marta Kostyuk delivered a performance of remarkable composure and variety. The 23-year-old Ukrainian, who entered the match on a 16-match winning streak after titles in Rouen and Madrid, never allowed Swiatek to find rhythm.

Kostyuk used her deep toolkit of shots-excellent athleticism, clever changes of pace, and aggressive baseline play-to soak up Swiatek's pressure while choosing her moments to attack. She consistently forced her way inside the baseline, particularly on Swiatek's second serve, and never wavered during key points. This was Kostyuk's second career grand slam quarterfinal, after the 2024 Australian Open, and she proved that her recent surge is no fluke.

Her ability to stay solid and mentally sharp against a champion of Swiatek's caliber suggests she could go even deeper in the tournament. For Swiatek, the defeat raises serious questions about her current trajectory. She had arrived in Paris hopeful after a turbulent year that included a positive doping test (later attributed to contaminated melatonin) and a split with former coach Wim Fissette.

She hired Roig, who worked with Rafael Nadal for 18 years, and began rebuilding her game with an emphasis on a more reliable first serve and rock-solid baseline consistency. However, those changes backfired spectacularly in this match: her serve became a liability, and her ability to problem-solve or fight back vanished after the first set.

Swiatek now faces a crucial period in her partnership with Roig as she seeks to regain the form that made her the dominant player of her generation. The honeymoon is over, and the work ahead is immense





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Iga Swiatek Marta Kostyuk French Open Tennis Upset

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