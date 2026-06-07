Swimming prohibition notices extended in south Dublin

The ban, which was imposed on Saturday, is now affecting Seapoint, close to Dún Laoghaire, and will remain in place until Thursday. Several of the bathing spots affected have been closed on numerous occasions in recent years due to water quality issues caused primarily by heavy rainfall.

Swimming prohibition notices in south Dublin have been extended to nine popular spots including the Forty Foot in Sandycove. The ban, which was imposed on Saturday, is now affecting Seapoint, close to Dún Laoghaire, and will remain in place until Thursday.

Prior warning notices in place for five other bathing areas are to last until Thursday covering Coliemore Harbour, Sandycove, Dún Laoghaire Baths, Killiney Beach and Whiterock Beach. The council said the situation will be "monitored" over the weekend and tests are scheduled to take place at high tide 7am on Tuesday with results due on Thursday.

Several of the bathing spots affected have been closed on numerous occasions in recent years due to water quality issues caused primarily by heavy rainfall. Last month the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classed the water quality at Dún Laoghaire Baths as "poor" due to isolated pollution incidents such as storm water overflows in 2025.

However, the council questioned the EPA's stance and noted that over a three-year period to 2026 the water met "good" standards, and until the current prohibition testing indicated it was excellent and safe for swimming. The council said that due to the weather forecast of "heavy and persistent rain over the weekend and into early next week, and the increased risk of storm water overflows," the warning notices have been issued.

Dún Laoghaire swimmers defiant despite water quality warning: 'I've done worse things for me than swimming in the sea





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Swimming Prohibition South Dublin Water Quality Storm Water Overflows

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