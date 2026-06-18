Switzerland edge Bosnia 4-1 in a dramatic Group B clash, with Manzambi and Vargas orchestrating a stunning late surge that secured them the top spot in the group.

In a thrilling World Cup Group B encounter held last night, Switzerland - once undermined by an early setback against Qatar - turned their fortunes around to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina with a striking 4-1 scoreline.

The Swiss squad, with a bright young talent in Johan Manzambi who is only 20, found new life in the second half and seized the pole position in the group standings. The match began with a tense 0-0 stalemate that lingered well into the second half, as both teams tested each other's defenses in a cautious dance. It was not until the final fifteen minutes that Switzerland burst into life, driven by a combination of tactical sharpness and clinical finishing.

A precise cross from the left by Ruben Vargas sent the ball just over the German penalty bloc, where Manzambi met it with a powerful volley from close to the box, sending the Swiss fans into rapturous applause. Vargas continued to prove himself in front of the corners, delivering a pinpoint pass to Embolo who tapped a goal in the third minute of the stoppage.

The cascade of Swiss attacks crescendoed when the captain Granit Xhaka pulled a sharp pass to Vargas. The Bosnian defender turned the ball back towards the centre, allowing Manzambi to lay down a second strike that completed the 2-0 advantage. The rhythm only grew faster, and Manzambi's deft touch on a scramble in the right wing added a third goal just before three minutes had elapsed.

The Bosnian side fought back with a brave command from midfield, but a crucial error from defender Tarik Muharemovic, who saw red after a hard tackle on Embolo, sealed a calm end for the visitors. With the forwards on the frontline, Bosnia was left to rely on a handful of substitutes to salvage any points.

Ermin Mahmic rose to the occasion, scoring a beautiful volley as the clock ticked in added time, making it 3-1, but the Swiss full‑back Xhaka was determined to finish the story with a penalty that sealed the 4-1 win. The late‐stage fireworks transformed a match that had once seemed destined for a shutout into a dramatic showcase of Swiss resilience.

Switzerland's collective effort, paired with the individual brilliance of Manzambi and Vargas, shows that the squad can adapt quickly, respond sharply to opposition setbacks, and demonstrate that a single goal can change the complexion of a World Cup group. The victory places Switzerland at the top of Group B, giving them an advantageous position for the knockout stages.

Conversely, Bosnia and Herzegovina will have to regroup mentally and focus on the next match to attempt a comeback in a campaign that has witnessed early upsets and other unexpected turns. With the last quarter of the tournament in sight, this match reminds fans of the unpredictability and excitement that live football provides, especially when young stars step onto the world stage and make a definitive statement about their future in the sport





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