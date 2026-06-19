Switzerland Stun Bosnia and Herzegovina with Late Surge in World Cup Group B Clash

Johan Manzambi's electrifying late double off the bench propels Switzerland to a crucial 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, reigniting their World Cup campaign and leaving the Balkan side's qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Switzerland 's World Cup campaign ignited spectacularly as a breathtaking second-half salvo, spearheaded by teenage sensation Johan Manzambi , secured a vital 4-1 victory over a stubborn Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B . The match, which had been lagging in a sterile, goalless stalemate for over 70 minutes at Los Angeles Stadium, erupted into a dazzling display of attacking football once Manzambi entered the fray as a triple substitute.

His impact was immediate and transformative, scoring two goals and assisting another in a 16-minute span that completely turned the tie on its head and delivered a massive statement of intent from Murat Yakin's side. The result sends Switzerland to four points, putting them firmly in control of their destiny heading into the final group game, while Bosnia and Herzegovina now face a near-impossible task to advance.

Prior to the floodgates opening, the contest was a frustrating exercise in missed opportunities for the Swiss. They dominated possession and created numerous chances, echoing their opening group match against Qatar where they registered 26 shots but could only draw. This time, despite a narrower shot count in the first hour, the pattern was familiar. Dan Ndoye was a livewire, causing problems down the left channel and firing against the side-netting.

Fabian Rieder and captain Granit Xhaka threaded clever passes into the box, but the final touch was consistently lacking. Breel Embolo remained largely peripheral, and a sense of collective frustration began to simmer. The Bosnian defense, marshalled by the ever-dependable Nikola Vasilj in goal, held firm, weatheringa barrage of crosses and half-chances. Their approach, centered on set-pieces and swift counter-attacks featuring veteran striker Edin Dzeko, offered occasional warnings.

An 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic, making his first start, showed promise with a driving run that forced a Remo Freuler block, while Dzeko himself saw a promising cross evade a teammate. Yet, for all their defensive focus, Bosnia looked susceptible to the pace and invention of the Swiss wingers. The game's pivotal moment arrived in the 74th minute. Manzambi, on for just three minutes, displayed the predatory instincts that have made him a rising star.

As a Swiss attack pulled the Bosnian defense, the ball broke to him on the edge of the box. Without a moment's hesitation, he unleashed a thunderous, right-footed volley that arrowed past a stunned Vasilj. The goal shattered the deadlock and extracted the pressure from Switzerland's game. Liberated, they poured forward.

Manzambi was at the heart of it all, his intelligent movement and direct running unbalancing a tiring backline. His second goal, eight minutes later, was a study in composure. After a swift break, he received the ball from substitute Rubén Vargas, who had expertly run onto a through-pass from Embolo. Manzambi took one touch to settle before slotting a cool, low finish into the bottom corner.

Vargas's goal was the product of relentless pressure, highlighting the bench's transformative effect. The scoring wasn't finished. In an astonishing finale, Bosnia pulled one back through a spectacular long-range volley from substitute Ermin Mahmic that seared into the net at 71mph.

Then, deep into stoppage time, a trip on Djibril Sow by Amar Memic handed Granit Xhaka a penalty, which he converted to restore the three-goal cushion and cap a perfect night. The victory is a massive boost for Switzerland, who now look poised to advance, while Bosnia's dreams hinge on a must-win result against Qatar in their final match





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World Cup Switzerland Bosnia And Herzegovina Johan Manzambi Group B Edin Dzeko Granit Xhaka Football

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