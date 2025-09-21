Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone adds another gold to her collection, anchoring the USA team to victory in the 4x400m relay at the World Championships. Botswana takes gold in the men's relay.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone continued her stunning form at the World Championships in Tokyo, securing her second gold medal of the competition on Sunday. This victory came as the anchor for the USA team in a dominant performance in the 4x400 meters relay. McLaughlin-Levrone, already a double Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles and having previously clinched the gold in the 400m flat earlier in the week, delivered a blistering final leg.

Her exceptional speed was on full display as she clocked a remarkable 47.82 seconds, propelling the USA team to a championship record finish. Their final time of 3 minutes 16.61 seconds eclipsed the previous best, also set by the United States, in Stuttgart back in 1993 by a mere 0.10 seconds. The team's victory was a testament to their collective strength and strategic execution, highlighting the exceptional individual talent of McLaughlin-Levrone and the well-rounded abilities of the entire relay squad. Isabella Whittaker, Lynna Irby-Jackson, and Aaliyah Butler contributed significantly to the team’s success, setting the stage for McLaughlin-Levrone's triumphant anchor leg. The race was a demonstration of both individual brilliance and the synergistic power of teamwork, showcasing the USA’s dominance in the event.\The competition in the 4x400m relay was fierce, with other nations also demonstrating remarkable performances. Jamaica secured the silver medal with a time of 3:19.25, showcasing their own impressive team dynamics and athletic prowess. The Netherlands took the bronze medal, finishing with a time of 3:20.18. Femke Bol, known for her exceptional speed and 400m hurdles expertise, ran the anchor leg for the Dutch team. Despite her best efforts, she faced an insurmountable challenge in catching up with McLaughlin-Levrone, ultimately finishing behind the USA and Jamaica. The race showcased the global depth of talent in the 4x400m relay, with each nation vying for a place on the podium. The strategic choices of the teams, the stamina and resilience of the runners, and the thrilling competition combined to create an unforgettable event, captivating the audience with every stride and baton exchange. The level of competition underscored the international nature of track and field, highlighting the dedication and training of athletes worldwide. Each team brought their unique strengths and strategies to the track, adding to the excitement and complexity of the race.\In the men’s 4x400m relay, Botswana's quartet delivered a thrilling victory, proving their mettle and claiming the gold medal. The team, composed of Lee Bhekempilo Eppie, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori, and the individual 400m world champion, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, showcased their remarkable talent. Kebinatshipi’s performance on the anchor leg was particularly noteworthy. He ran an impressive race, overtaking American Rai Benjamin, the 400m hurdles gold medallist, in the final meters to secure the win for Botswana. Botswana’s winning time was 2:57.76. The US team took the silver medal, finishing just 0.07 seconds behind the victors. South Africa claimed the bronze medal, with Wayde van Niekerk, the world 400m record holder, running the third leg. The men's relay provided another instance of intense competition and stunning athleticism. The final stretch saw a dramatic surge, with Kebinatshipi's speed and strategy leading Botswana to a momentous victory. The event was a celebration of skill and determination, with each team demonstrating their peak performance. The race brought a sense of anticipation, with the lead changing hands during the final leg. It underscored the importance of strategy and the crucial role of each team member in achieving ultimate success. The crowd erupted in cheers, appreciating the high level of competition and the outstanding athleticism displayed by all the participants





