Sysco Foods Ireland reports €28.24 million in pretax profits

Sysco Foods Ireland, a business that supplies food to hotels, shops, restaurants and pubs in Ireland, has reported 19% growth in pretax profits to €28.24 million despite facing challenges such as Brexit costs and COVID-19 related losses. The company's revenues rose 8% to €651.64 million in the past year after which it employed 1,589 staff members after hiring 57 additional staff members to its administration, sales and distributions arms. Sysco Foods Ireland attributes its improved pretax profits to a cost management process and strong relationships with suppliers and changes in product turnover to the reason behind its better performance.

Pretax profits at the Irish arm of US food giant Sysco Foods jumped 19% to €28.24 million as the company focused on existing customers despite the backdrop of Brexit costs and COVID-19 related losses.

Sysco Foods Ireland had revenues of €651.64 million in the past year, up 8% on the previous year, and employed 1,589 people after adding 57 staff members to its administration, sales and distributions arms. The company attributed its improved pretax profits to a rigid cost management process and strong relationships with suppliers and changes in product mix.

However, the UK government's ongoing costs related to Brexit have had a significant impact on the business, which sells food to thousands of hotels, shops, restaurants, pubs, healthcare and educational facilities across Ireland





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Sysco Foods Ireland Pretax Profits Revenue Growth Brexit Costs COVID-19 Related Losses Cost Management Food Supplies Ireland

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