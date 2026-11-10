Tallaght Hospital Inquest Returns Misadventure Verdict in Derek Adamson Death

Inquest returns misadventure verdict in Derek Adamson death at Tallaght University Hospital; jury urges more speech therapy and dining supervision.

A Dublin inquest has returned a verdict of misadventure in the death of Derek Adamson, a 66-year-old retired taxi driver who choked on a piece of meat at Tallaght University Hospital while he was supposed to be on a soft food diet. The Dublin District Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday that Adamson's death occurred in tragic and traumatic circumstances. The seven-person jury delivered its verdict at the court on Store Street.

Adamson, of Killinarden Heights in Tallaght, died at Tallaght University Hospital on May 2nd, 2024. He had choked during an incident on April 19th, and the inquest was told that his death followed that episode. The hospital has since issued a formal apology.

Also read Cork University Hospital Warned of Fines for Staffing Non-Compliance

How the Choking Incident at Tallaght Hospital Unfolded

Tallaght University Hospital staff were involved in a choking incident that led directly to the death of Derek Adamson, according to evidence heard at the inquest. The court heard that his cause of death was hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy, a brain injury caused by a reduction in oxygen and blood flow. That condition was secondary to a choking episode in which a piece of meat obstructed his airway.

Catering staff at the hospital told the inquest there was no modified meal plan on their notice board for Adamson on the day in question. He had queued for lunch and collected two slices of beef, potatoes, vegetables and gravy. Staff later noticed him leave the dining table and go to a nearby milk trolley, where he was trying to drink milk that was spilling over him.

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When the alarm was raised, the Heimlich manoeuvre was attempted, but Adamson fell to the ground and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was started. Keith Barter, an assistant director of nursing at the hospital, said he removed a piece of meat approximately three to four centimetres in diameter from the back of Adamson's throat. Adamson was then transferred to the intensive care unit, where he died two weeks later after failing to regain consciousness.

Speech Therapy Gaps and Diet Responsibilities Debated

Stephanie O'Connor, a specialist speech and language therapist for the Health Service Executive, told the inquest that Adamson had previously experienced several choking incidents at home and had swallowing difficulties. She said his swallow was much less effective than that of a normal person, which is why he was placed on a level six hospital diet of soft, bite-sized food.

O'Connor said Adamson's meal plan was displayed on a notice board in the hospital and recorded in his charts, and that it was the responsibility of staff to look at it every day. She also said supervision was recommended at his mealtimes, and that he should take a sip of water after every mouthful of food. The inquest heard that Adamson was an inpatient due to a history of manic episodes, seizures and problems with cognitive function.

Dr Thomas McMonagle, consultant psychiatrist and clinical director at Tallaght University Hospital, said an external systems analysis was conducted after the incident. It produced 22 recommendations, and three of them remained outstanding. McMonagle said the review found insufficient speech and language provision at the hospital, and that a business case for additional resources had been escalated but had not yet resulted in any uplift in resources.

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Recommendations and Next Steps After the Verdict

The jury recommended that the level of speech and language therapy at Tallaght University Hospital be increased. It also recommended that the level of supervision in dining areas be raised, following the death of Derek Adamson. These recommendations are the central outcome of the inquest verdict.

McMonagle said Adamson had been looking forward to being discharged to a chosen nursing home near his family when the incident occurred. He offered condolences to the family for their loss and for the tragic and traumatic circumstances in which it took place. The hospital has also issued a formal apology, saying it deeply regretted the circumstances that led to the untimely and tragic death of Adamson.

Adamson's daughter Linda said the events surrounding her father's final days had left her and her sisters, Elaine and Amanda, with memories that are incredibly difficult to live with. She said the uncertainty, the distress and the things the family witnessed had a lasting emotional impact on all three of them. She added that her father loved his family, and that they will miss his sense of humour, his jokes and the infectious way he could make them laugh.