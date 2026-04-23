Tanzania Election Violence: Commission Blames Protesters, Report Sparks Outrage

A Tanzanian government commission reports at least 518 deaths in post-election violence, blaming protesters. The findings are disputed by opposition parties and human rights groups who allege bias and excessive force by security services.

A government-appointed commission of inquiry in Tanzania has revealed that at least 518 people lost their lives during the unrest that followed last October’s elections.

This marks the first official acknowledgement of the scale of the violence, a figure significantly lower than estimates provided by human rights organizations and the main opposition party, which claims thousands perished. The commission’s report, presented to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has ignited controversy by placing the primary blame for the violence on the protesters themselves. This assertion has drawn sharp criticism from government opponents, who accuse the commission of exhibiting a clear bias in its findings.

The commission, led by Mohamed Chande Othman, detailed that the violence was meticulously planned and financially supported by what they described as “trained people,” though specific individuals or groups were not identified. The report suggests that organizers exploited vulnerable populations, including those lacking a deep understanding of the political situation and desperate youth, to instigate simultaneous acts of violence across various locations.

While acknowledging the difficulties in accurately determining the total number of fatalities due to challenges in victim identification, the commission chair indicated the reported death toll could be an undercount. Notably, the commission refrained from evaluating the actions of law enforcement officials, instead recommending the establishment of a separate criminal investigation commission to examine specific incidents of alleged misconduct.

President Hassan, who secured victory in the presidential election with an overwhelming 98% of the vote, has previously characterized the protests as an attempt to destabilize her government and alleges they received external funding, claims she has yet to substantiate with evidence. The report itself has not been released to the public, and its accessibility remains uncertain, with President Hassan stating it is currently “the property of the president.

” The opposition party, CHADEMA, has vehemently rejected the commission’s findings, arguing that a government implicated in alleged violent abuses cannot be entrusted with conducting a fair and impartial investigation into its own actions. This sentiment is further fueled by independent investigations, such as those conducted by Reuters, which have uncovered evidence contradicting the commission’s narrative.

Reuters reporting revealed instances of police officers allegedly massacring unarmed young men, including a particularly disturbing incident at a cafe in Mwanza, far removed from any active protests. Witnesses in Mwanza and other cities corroborated these accounts, reporting that officers opened fire on individuals who were not participating in demonstrations. While the government previously stated it takes concerns regarding the use of force seriously, it dismissed many allegations as unverified or lacking context.

The lack of transparency surrounding the commission’s report and the discrepancies between its findings and independent investigations raise serious questions about the credibility of the inquiry and the government’s commitment to accountability. The situation underscores the urgent need for an independent and thorough investigation into the events surrounding the elections and the subsequent violence, ensuring that those responsible for any wrongdoing are held accountable, and that justice is served for the victims and their families.

The international community is watching closely, and the handling of this situation will significantly impact Tanzania’s reputation and its commitment to democratic principles





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Tanzania Election Violence Samia Suluhu Hassan CHADEMA Human Rights

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