Taoiseach Acknowledges Gross Dereliction of Duty in Bill Kenneally Case; Labour Calls for New Criminal Offence

Taoiseach Micheál Martin accepted the commission's finding of gross dereliction of duty by gardaí and other institutions in the Bill Kenneally child abuse case. Labour leader Ivana Bacik urged the creation of a criminal offence for misconduct in public office, criticizing delays and failures by State agencies.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin acknowledged that the Commission of Investigation into the handling of the Bill Kenneally child abuse case found a gross dereliction of duty by State authorities, particularly An Garda Síochána.

He was responding in the Dáil to Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik, who called for the implementation of the commission's recommendation to create a new criminal offence of misconduct in public office. Bacik argued that such an offence would hold public officials accountable for failures like those that allowed Kenneally to continue abusing children for years. The report detailed how Bill Kenneally, a former basketball coach, sexually abused, tortured, restrained, and blackmailed boys he had groomed and plied with alcohol.

His crimes first came to the attention of Waterford gardaí in 1987, when he made admissions of abuse. Instead of being investigated, he received a warning and a referral to a psychologist. Gardaí failed to take proper statements or refer the case to the Director of Public Prosecutions. The report identified failures by the health board and other institutions.

Kenneally pleaded guilty in 2015 and again in 2022 to multiple counts of child sex abuse and is currently serving a prison sentence for abusing 15 children between 1979 and 1990. Bacik said the report was unequivocal in finding a clear dereliction of duty by senior gardaí. She noted that no institution emerged well, including the gardaí, health authorities, sporting bodies, Fianna Fáil, and the Catholic Church.

She specifically criticized former Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Kenneally, Bill's cousin, who became aware of the abuse in 2001 but failed to alert authorities. The Taoiseach acknowledged that the commission was clear that Brendan Kenneally's behavior fell below expected standards. Bacik welcomed the Government's offer of a State apology to the victims but demanded clarity on the timing.

She also criticized the Minister for Justice for releasing the 400-page report only 24 hours after victims received it, saying it showed insufficient respect. Martin reiterated that the report demands a State apology, which he hopes to arrange in the Dáil. He said the Minister for Justice would pursue legal reform with the Law Reform Commission.

The Labour leader drew parallels to other cases of institutional failure, such as those involving Eamonn Cook, industrial schools, the Blackrock Boys, and Michael Shine. Martin cautioned against overinterpreting the report, stating it did not find cover-up, conspiracy, or collusion, but rather gross dereliction of duty. He emphasized the need for legal change to address such misconduct. The Commission of Investigation, chaired by Judge Michael White, spent years examining the response of State authorities to Kenneally's crimes.

Its 400-page report was published after significant delays, causing frustration among victims. The report found that gardaí in 1987 failed to properly investigate after Kenneally confessed, and that later opportunities to stop him were missed. The health board also failed to act on concerns. The abuse occurred over a decade, with Kenneally using his position in the basketball club to groom victims.

Bacik, in her Dáil speech, highlighted that the lack of a criminal offence for misconduct in public office means that public servants who fail in their duty can escape accountability. She pointed to the fact that Brendan Kenneally, a former TD, was never prosecuted for failing to report his cousin despite having knowledge of the abuse. The introduction of such an offence would send a strong message that such failures are unacceptable.

Martin responded by stating that the report's central conclusion was undeniable, but he cautioned against assigning motives that were not in the report. He stressed that the Government would implement the recommendations, including the apology and legal reform. He also noted that the Minister for Justice would engage the Law Reform Commission to draft the necessary legislation. The debate in the Dáil reflected widespread anger and sorrow over the case.

Many TDs expressed solidarity with the victims, who have waited decades for acknowledgment. The Taoiseach's acknowledgment of gross dereliction of duty was seen as a significant step, but opposition parties demanded concrete actions and a timeline.

In addition, the report covered the role of Fianna Fáil, the party to which both Martin and Brendan Kenneally belonged. The commission found that Brendan Kenneally's failure to act was a significant breach of public trust. Martin, as leader of Fianna Fáil, faced questions about the party's culture and handling of such matters. He emphasized that the report's findings should not be politicized but used to drive reform.

The case has broader implications for child protection in Ireland. It echoes past scandals where institutions failed to safeguard children. The call for a misconduct offence is part of a larger push for accountability. Victims groups have welcomed the Taoiseach's apology but insist on seeing changes in law and practice to prevent future failures





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Gross Dereliction Of Duty Bill Kenneally Ivana Bacik Micheál Martin Misconduct In Public Office

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