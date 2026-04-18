Taoiseach Acknowledges Public's Fuel Price Concerns, Highlights Government Support Measures

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has affirmed Fianna Fail and the government's keen awareness of the public's financial struggles due to rising fuel costs. Addressing party members, he detailed a range of support measures and defended the government's economic management amidst global crises.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has assured members of his party that both Fianna Fail and the coalition government are fully cognizant of the significant hardship and apprehension experienced by the public due to escalating fuel prices .

Speaking at the Fianna Fail National Councillors' Conference in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, Mr. Martin characterized the current global situation as a period of immense historical significance, citing the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, ongoing international conflicts, and the resulting refugee crises as factors contributing to unprecedented global challenges. He specifically highlighted the current disruption to energy supplies, suggesting it surpasses even the oil shock of the 1970s, and acknowledged that this has directly translated into inflationary pressures that are causing considerable distress and worry across Irish society.

Mr. Martin conveyed a clear message of the government's unwavering commitment to addressing these issues, emphasizing that they are relentlessly focused on both providing sustainable assistance to citizens and safeguarding the stability and strength of the Irish economy. He defended the government's record, pointing to a positive sentiment towards Ireland and its economy, with continued investment and business growth. He cited personal observations of expanding enterprises in mid-Cork as evidence of this economic resilience.

The Taoiseach stressed the importance of acknowledging these successes, particularly as he believes political opponents are disinclined to do so. He critiqued opposition parties for their focus on rhetoric regarding workers, while allegedly neglecting to provide concrete plans for protecting jobs and supporting those in need.

In response to the pressures faced by the public, Mr. Martin underscored the substantial measures already implemented, including a €750 million package for fuel supports, which he described as among the most extensive in Europe. He detailed a comprehensive suite of initiatives aimed at alleviating the cost-of-living crisis, such as energy credits, VAT reductions on gas and electricity, expanded fuel allowances, significant investment in retrofitting, free school books and hot school meals, a new National Childcare Scheme, increased social protection and child support payments, and extended access to free GP care.

The Taoiseach reiterated that these measures demonstrate the government's ongoing commitment to listening to and responding to the concerns of the people during this challenging period.





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