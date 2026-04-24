Taoiseach and Tánaiste Urge Former TD to Reveal Identity in Ramamoorthy Case

Following the dismissal of Daniel Ramamoorthy’s sentence appeal, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have requested that the anonymous former TD who provided a character reference come forward. Experts discuss the weight of character references in sentencing, particularly for first-time offenders, and the evolving practices surrounding their use in court.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have called for a former TD who provided a character reference for Daniel Ramamoorthy , convicted of exploitation and possession offences, to publicly identify themselves.

This request comes after Ramamoorthy’s appeal against his sentence of two years and four months for exploitation and 18 months for possession (to run concurrently) was dismissed by the Court of Appeal. The court, led by Justice Edwards, emphasized the importance of abiding by the law and noted that good character, while valuable, carries limited weight in mitigation without acceptance of wrongdoing and a commitment to rehabilitation.

Retired High Court judge Michael White explained that character references are most effective when a judge is considering a suspended sentence, particularly for first-time offenders who demonstrably acted out of character. However, in cases where imprisonment is already decided, references hold less influence. White also noted that the extent of the reference giver’s knowledge of the accused is crucial; superficial connections diminish the reference’s impact.

A significant procedural change during White’s career involved sharing character references with the prosecution for vetting, ensuring their authenticity. Dara Robinson, a retired criminal law solicitor, highlighted the strategic use of character references to present a comprehensive picture of the accused to the sentencing judge, showcasing aspects not necessarily revealed in standard evidence. The case underscores the complexities of sentencing, balancing the offender’s past good deeds with the severity of the crime and the need for accountability.

The court acknowledged the numerous testimonials received attesting to Ramamoorthy’s positive contributions but ultimately prioritized the need for justice and deterrence. The call for the former TD to come forward suggests a desire for transparency and a potential examination of the influence wielded by individuals in the legal process. The situation raises questions about the appropriate role of public figures in providing character references and the weight given to such endorsements by the courts.

The focus on Ramamoorthy’s background – a first-time offender, son of a diplomat, and Yale graduate – highlights the nuanced considerations involved in sentencing, even when the offense is serious. The judge’s comments on the ‘social contract’ and the lack of entitlement to ‘special reward’ for simply following the law underscore the fundamental principles of justice and equality before the law.

The case also touches upon the evolving practices within the legal system, such as the sharing of references with the prosecution, aimed at ensuring fairness and preventing potential manipulation. The overall narrative emphasizes the delicate balance between rehabilitation, retribution, and deterrence in the pursuit of a just outcome





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Daniel Ramamoorthy Character Reference Taoiseach Tánaiste Sentencing

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