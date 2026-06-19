Taoiseach congratulates Andy Burnham on Labour's victory in Makerfield byelection

Irish Taoiseach Leo Martin has congratulated Labour's Andy Burnham on his victory in the Makerfield byelection. Martin believes progress could be made on several key issues, including an electricity market agreement, sanitary and phytosanitary issues, and youth exchange and youth experience programmes.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Martin has congratulated Labour's Andy Burnham on his victory in the Makerfield byelection. Martin is attending the June meeting of the European Council, where discussions on Ukraine and China are expected to continue into the early morning.

The focus is expected to shift to the Middle East and the contentious issue of the EU budget. Burnham's victory in Makerfield, where he secured 55 per cent of the vote, is seen as a solid victory by Martin. The Taoiseach also expressed his interest in the upcoming UK-European Union summit, which will take place during the Irish presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Martin believes progress could be made on several key issues, including an electricity market agreement, sanitary and phytosanitary issues, and youth exchange and youth experience programmes. The Irish government is also expected to take a more active role in EU affairs, with Martin suggesting that Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa could represent the EU in future Ukraine peace talks.

Burnham's victory has sparked speculation that he may launch a leadership challenge to incumbent Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is facing widespread discontent within the British Labour Party. Burnham's interest in Ireland and Irish economic policy is well-known, and Martin has praised his effective campaigning in the byelection. The byelection result has been seen as a significant victory for Labour, and Burnham's success has been attributed to his effective campaign and his ability to connect with voters.

The result has also been seen as a boost for the Labour Party, which has been struggling to regain momentum in recent months. Burnham's victory in Makerfield has been hailed as a solid victory by Martin, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the Labour Party's fortunes in the UK. The byelection result has also sparked speculation about the future of the Labour Party and the leadership of Prime Minister Starmer.

Burnham's success has been seen as a significant challenge to Starmer's leadership, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the party's future direction. The result has also been seen as a boost for the Labour Party, which has been struggling to regain momentum in recent months. Burnham's victory in Makerfield has been hailed as a significant victory for Labour, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the party's fortunes in the UK.

The byelection result has also sparked speculation about the future of the Labour Party and the leadership of Prime Minister Starmer. Burnham's success has been seen as a significant challenge to Starmer's leadership, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the party's future direction. The result has also been seen as a boost for the Labour Party, which has been struggling to regain momentum in recent months.

Burnham's victory in Makerfield has been hailed as a significant victory for Labour, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the party's fortunes in the UK. The byelection result has also sparked speculation about the future of the Labour Party and the leadership of Prime Minister Starmer. Burnham's success has been seen as a significant challenge to Starmer's leadership, and it is expected to have a significant impact on the party's future direction





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Andy Burnham Makerfield Byelection Labour Party Keir Starmer Leo Martin

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