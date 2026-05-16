Taoiseach Micheál Martin Emphasizes Government's Progress in Addressing Ireland's Housing Crisis

Taoiseach Micheál Martin acknowledged the Government's efforts in building social and affordable properties to tackle Ireland's housing crisis. Mr Martin stated that 177,000 new housing units have been developed since the Government returned during the pandemic, and that the number of people in the country has now surpassed the number of people who lived there in 1926, creating its own challenges. The Taoiseach also mentioned that the Irish housing stock has significantly increased since four years ago, now building approximately 10,000 social units annually.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin , insisted the Government was making progress in building social and affordable properties to tackle Ireland's housing crisis . Speaking to the media at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in Dublin, Mr Martin stated that the event would 'focus on the future' and denied that his party's biggest successes were in the past.

Mr Martin said that since the party came back into Government in 2020, about 177,000 new housing units have been developed, and the number of people living in the country has increased by 2,500,000. He added that there has been a significant increase in social housing compared to four years ago, with 9,000 new builds.

However, Mr Martin emphasized the need to increase the number of newly built social houses per annum to help structurally with the homeless situation. Mr Martin also mentioned that his party has a 'clear roadmap' for the future but observed that the country is in a 'much more fragmented political situation' both in Ireland and beyond, with much more fragmentation across Europe.

The coalition governments across Europe 'were good', Mr Martin said, but added that the majority of democratically elected governments are now coalition governments. In Ireland, he expressed that one can never be definitive about the next election some years away, or indeed the election after that, as there'll be bumps along the road, of course there will





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Housing Crisis Social And Affordable Properties Micheál Martin Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis Ireland's Housing Crisis Built Social Houses Homeless Issue Taoiseach Micheál Martin

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