Ciara Mageean funeral set for Tuesday as tributes continue for Irish Olympian

Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean, who died on Sunday aged 34 after a bowel cancer diagnosis, will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Co Down as tributes pour in from political and sporting leaders.

Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Co Down, following her death on Sunday aged 34 after a diagnosis of bowel cancer last year.

Her funeral will take place at St Patrick's Church, Ballyphilip, Co Down, at 2pm on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, according to a funeral notice published on Monday morning. Mageean died peacefully at Marie Curie Hospice on Sunday, surrounded by her loved ones. Her death was announced on her Instagram account on Sunday morning.

Also read Irish Athlete Ciara Mageean Dies at 34 After Bowel Cancer Battle

The notice said she would repose at her parents' home on Ballyphilip Road in Portaferry today, with callers welcome between 10am and 1pm and from 3pm to 9pm. The house will be private on the day of the funeral. Her family has requested family flowers only, with donations, if desired, to Bowel Cancer Ireland and Marie Curie. Mageean married her long-term partner Thomas Moran last month.

The statement announcing her death described her as a beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many. It said she would be deeply missed and ended with the traditional Irish blessing Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. Taoiseach Micheál Martin led tributes, saying he was deeply saddened at the untimely passing of Ciara Mageean. He offered heartfelt sympathies to her husband Thomas and all her family and friends.

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Tánaiste Simon Harris described the news as heartbreaking. He said Mageean was a European champion, a two-time Olympian, a proud Irish athlete and an extraordinary person. He praised the courage and honesty with which she spoke about her cancer diagnosis, saying she gave so many others strength and hope. President Catherine Connolly also paid tribute, praising Mageean's achievements on the track and the strength and determination she showed throughout her career.

Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Ciara Mageean

The President said Mageean had been a source of inspiration to so many people in their own struggles since sharing news of her illness. She was much loved and will be greatly missed, Connolly said. Minister for Sport Charlie McConalogue praised a woman whose searing honesty both trackside after races and over the past couple of years in dealing with her illness secured her a place in the hearts of people all over the island.

He said she exemplified all that is good about sport and community in Ireland. He noted that even as she won races around the globe she remained incredibly connected to her own people in Portaferry. He said her joy in winning 1500 metres gold at the 2024 European Championships was shared by all who follow sport, and her bravery in dealing with the cruel illness that followed was admired by everyone.

He said she had been a role model for the next generation of Irish athletics and that as long as races are run on this island her memory will not be forgotten. Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill recalled Mageean's tremendous strength of character. She said that from representing Ireland at two Olympic Games to winning European Championship gold in Rome in 2024, Ciara demonstrated extraordinary talent, determination and dedication.

She added that beyond the medals, records and sporting accolades, Ciara would be remembered for her warmth, courage and tremendous strength of character. Throughout her illness, she showed a remarkable spirit and an incredible ability to find hope and joy in life, even in the most difficult circumstances, and her courage touched countless people and will leave a lasting legacy. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described the news as absolutely heartbreaking.

She called Mageean a proud daughter of Portaferry, a European champion and an inspiration to so many across Ireland. She praised her courage, strength and grace following her cancer diagnosis. She said Ciara brought such joy and pride through her incredible achievements on the track and showed extraordinary courage, strength and grace in the face of her illness.

Colleagues Recall Mageean Warmth and Determination

Taken far too soon, with so much more life to live, she added, sending deepest sympathies to Ciara's husband Thomas, her family, friends and everyone who loved her. Ireland has lost a truly remarkable young woman, she said. Athletics Ireland remembered her as a much-loved and inspirational figure who touched the lives of so many. Former Irish athletics team manager Patsy McGonagle, who worked with Mageean at the Rio Olympics, remembered an athlete who was hugely popular among her teammates.

She was a dream, really, McGonagle told RTÉ's Morning Ireland. McGonagle also spoke about the determination that helped Mageean return from injuries throughout her career. She bounced back from that, and you know she just worked at it, worked at it, worked at it, and it all came good for her in the end. He recalled searching for a Sunday evening Mass with Mageean while at a training camp in Brazil, eventually finding a church after trying several places.

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She was determined to get to Mass, he said. Asked how he would remember her, McGonagle said: She was a lovely girl. Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's Brendan O'Connor Show on Sunday, former athlete David Gillick remembered a special person on and off the track. Gillick, who regularly interviewed Mageean after races, praised her honesty and the time she gave to younger athletes.

I think we have to remember Ciara in the most positive of lights because she was just a beautiful person on the track, off the track. She resonated with so many Irish people, Gillick said. He spoke from a cross-country track in Abbotstown where Ciara would have represented Ireland, saying it was poignant to be there as the news was announced.

He described a sombre feeling as he watched juvenile athletics and young boys and girls, noting that Ciara was so giving in her time to the next generation. He described the luxury and privilege of interviewing her post-race, saying she was always so open and honest and always just said how it was.

Former Teammate Shares Joyful Memories with Mageean

He noted that when she won her first European senior medal in Amsterdam, it was eight years until she won that European gold in Rome, and that the longevity and perseverance given the injuries she went through during that period of time were something people really respected. Gillick also spoke about attending the Katie Taylor fight at Croke Park in September with Mageean and her partner, Thomas Moran.

He said the two of them were absolutely buzzing and were heading off up the road the following day to meet the wedding planner and look at venues. They were enthusiastic and excited about what the next couple of weeks were going to hold for them. Ciara was great to be around, he said. She was enthusiastic and funny.

Even on that night, with everything that she was going through, she never dwelt on it and always put out a beaming smile. She engaged with everybody there on the night, and although you might think about what she was going through herself, you would never have thought that. She was just always a great person to be around.

International Athletes Honour Ciara Mageean Legacy

Among the international athletes paying tribute was Australia's Jessica Hull, who described Mageean as the most beautiful person in every way imaginable. Lucky to have shared some miles with you but even more special to have celebrated milestones at the finish line together, Hull wrote. Several other current and former Irish athletes paid tribute on social media.

Phil Healy wrote that Mageean was truly the most amazing person and would forever be an inspiration to so many people, adding that she would be missed so much. Sophie Becker remembered the most beautiful person, adding that everyone was so lucky to have known Ciara. Former Irish race walker and RTÉ pundit Rob Heffernan wrote: This is devastating. Thoughts and prayers with Ciara's beautiful family on this sad day.

What a gift she was to the world. 1983 world champion Eamonn Coughlan echoed: Terribly sad news. We've lost a beautiful person, amazing athlete and a true warrior. Mageean won European 1500m gold in Rome in 2024 and represented Ireland at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. She was also a two-time European indoor gold medallist.