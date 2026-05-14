Taoiseach Micheál Martin Spent €2,700 on Gifts for US Officials During St Patrick's Day Visit

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spent more than €2,700 on gifts presented to Donald Trump and other US officials during his visit to the White House for St Patrick's Day, including a framed painting and a special edition copy of Ulysses. The total value of the gifts presented by Mr Martin was around €2,700, according to records released under freedom of information laws.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spent more than €2,700 on gifts presented to Donald Trump and other US officials during his visit to the White House for St Patrick's Day , including a framed painting and a special edition copy of Ulysses .

The painting was given to the US president along with the traditional crystal bowl of shamrock, which was specially made by the House of Waterford. Last year, the bowl alone cost €425. Vice President JD Vance was presented with the special edition of Ulysses, while his wife Usha was given a silver bookmark worth €68. They also received a Bord Bia hamper and some books for their children.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who was given silver cufflinks worth €185 by the Taoiseach in 2025, had to settle for a more modest scarf and a postage stamp costing €3.95 this year. The stamp, which was issued by An Post, commemorated the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence, and the role played by Irish immigrants in the founding of the country.

The manager of Blair House, where Mr Martin stayed during his visit, was presented with a more expensive gift for the guest house – an engraved Waterford Crystal decanter worth more than €360. First Lady Melania Trump was given a book and a Bord Bia hamper by the Taoiseach, while 'small tokens of appreciation' were also presented to Congressmen Mike Kelly and Richard E. Neal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles also received small gifts from Mr Martin, along with the chief of protocol, a protocol officer, and both the manager and deputy manager at Blair House. Theresa Flanagan Murtagh, president of the Friendly Sons and Daughters of St. Patrick, received a green McNutt Lambswool scarf from the Taoiseach during his visit, while the president of the Museum of the American Revolution was given a silver bookmark.

The total value of the gifts presented by Mr Martin was around €2,700, according to records released under freedom of information laws. The Department of An Taoiseach did not comment when asked for details about the framed painting gifted to Mr Trump, or the book presented to his wife. In 2025, Mr Trump was given a custom golf tee and marker set by Mr Martin at a cost of nearly €735.

The first lady was presented with a government harp brooch worth €148 and a Bord Bia hamper. Mr Vance was gifted silver cufflinks valued at €185, while his wife received a Meab Enamels silk scarf worth €55 and a Bord Bia hamper. Their children were given picture books and 'Paddy Pals' teddies called Padraic the Farmer and Róisín the Dancer





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Taoiseach Micheál Martin St Patrick's Day White House Donald Trump US Officials Gifts Framed Painting Ulysses Crystal Bowl House Of Waterford Vice President JD Vance Special Edition Of Ulysses Silver Bookmark Bord Bia Hamper Books Children Paddy Pals Teddies Irish Immigrants American Declaration Of Independence Waterford Crystal Decanter An Post Custom Golf Tee And Marker Set Government Harp Brooch Meab Enamels Silk Scarf Freedom Of Information Laws Department Of An Taoiseach Records Released Under Freedom Of Information

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