Taoiseach Micheál Martin to Attend PSNI Attestation Ceremony in Belfast

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attends a PSNI student officer attestation ceremony in Belfast, marking 25 years since the police service was established.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to attend a graduation ceremony for Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI) student officers in Belfast later today. The event is taking place at the PSNI College in Garnerville, and it is the first time a Taoiseach has been present at a PSNI attestation ceremony.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher and Northern Secretary Chris Bryant will also be present at the college alongside Micheál Martin. The Taoiseach will additionally mark the anniversary of the establishment of the PSNI, which was founded 25 years ago this week.

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Core Details of the Taoiseach's Belfast Visit

Micheál Martin said in advance of the ceremony that he looked forward to congratulating all the new constables being conferred at the attestation ceremony. He described the day as a proud one for the new officers and their families, and wished them every success in their policing careers.

Martin also said he was pleased to be in Belfast as Ireland marks 25 years since the establishment of the PSNI and the significant achievements made since the Patten Commission. He stated that the creation of the PSNI was a key part of delivering the Good Friday Agreement and the peace it made possible.

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The Government of Ireland, Martin added, is committed to building on the achievements of that peace. He said it intends to deepen co-operation across both jurisdictions and to harness the full potential of the Good Friday Agreement.

Stakeholder Views on Policing and Political Support

Speaking at a conference in Belfast earlier this week marking the PSNI anniversary, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher cited Chris Patten, whose review of policing in the 1990s led to the creation of the PSNI. Boutcher quoted Patten as describing policing as the success story of the peace process.

Boutcher said progress had been made in recruiting women and people from a nationalist and Catholic background into the police service. He added that the figures in the current recruitment process look encouraging for moving those numbers upwards, but said it is incumbent on everyone to help with that.

The chief constable called for further political support for the PSNI. He argued that in the past 25 years the service has not been supported in the way he expects policing to be supported, pointing to An Garda Síochána receiving its biggest number of officers ever and to increases in police numbers in Great Britain.

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Boutcher also said that there has been no budgetary increase since 2010 and that policing needs investment. He stressed that the men and women of the organisation cannot keep society safe unless they are supported and given the backing they need.

Impact on Officers and Next Steps for Funding

For the new constables being conferred at the Garnerville ceremony, the day marks the formal start of their policing careers, which Martin said he wished every success. Their families will also attend an event that Martin described as a proud day for them.

Boutcher said the PSNI is doing its part and called on the institutions and political leadership to do theirs in supporting the service. He described that support as overdue, placing the next move on government and political leaders rather than on the police service itself.

The anniversary events in Belfast this week, the attestation ceremony later today, and the ongoing recruitment process set the agenda for the coming months. The chief constable's call for investment remains the central demand from the PSNI leadership as it looks ahead to the next phase of its work.