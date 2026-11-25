Taoiseach Micheal Martin declines to endorse the Health Service Executive board following the controversial dismissal of Anne O'Connor, citing lack of transparency.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin stopped short of fully endorsing the Health Service Executive board during a tense session of Dáil Leaders' Questions. This occurred on Wednesday amidst growing political pressure and opposition challenges regarding the recent sacking of HSE chief executive Anne O'Connor. While he distanced himself from the board's actions, Martin expressed clear confidence in the Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

Details of CEO Termination Process

The Taoiseach stated he was not in a position to endorse any decision made by the HSE board until he received the fullest information regarding both the process and the reasons for terminating Anne O'Connor's contract. This hesitation followed the revelation that O'Connor had no prior knowledge of a review of her work before her dismissal on Saturday. Acting Social Democrats leader Cian O'Callaghan described her statement as explosive, noting it was staggering she was unaware of an escalated employment review process known to the Minister, the Taoiseach, and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Also read HSE CEO Anne O'Connor Removed Unanimously Amid Health Crisis

Opposition Criticism and Scapegoating Allegations

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the Minister never wanted O'Connor as HSE chief executive and moved her on without credible reason. She argued that information had to be dragged from the Minister and described the HSE board's explanation as a cock and bull story that convinces nobody. McDonald accused the Government of a cynical attempt to cover itself and deflect responsibility for the crisis away from the administration. She asserted that scapegoating is not accountability and insisted that the dismissal occurred with the involvement of the Minister for Health.

Taoiseach Denies Government Involvement

Martin insisted it was absolutely untrue that the Government was looking for a scapegoat, noting that very significant health service gains had been made. He stated that there was no Government involvement in the decision and that the Cabinet never discussed O'Connor's performance. He emphasized that every individual is entitled to due process and stressed that the HSE board took the decision unanimously, despite the divergence in awareness regarding the process.

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Labour Leader Calls It A Stitch-Up

Labour leader Ivana Bacak described the sacking of Anne O'Connor as a stitch-up and an escalator process of reverse engineering. She argued this process was designed to ensure and justify an outcome clearly desired by the Minister. Bacik noted the incredibility that the hands-on Minister was suddenly hands-off in all of this and demanded to know the performance metrics set for the chief executive. She questioned why O'Connor was unaware of the escalated process and what she fell short on.

Next Steps And Required Information

The Taoiseach insisted that the HSE board needs to give a very comprehensive account and provide the fullest information possible. He made it clear that no endorsement would be given until these matters are bottomed out given the seriousness of the issues at stake. While stopping short of expressing confidence in the board, Martin reiterated his confidence in the Minister for Health to manage the situation and provide necessary transparency.