Taser pilot programme in Ireland sees devices used 15 times with success

A pilot programme for the use of Tasers by Gardaí in Ireland has seen the devices used 15 times, with success in de-escalating volatile and violent incidents.

A pilot programme for the use of Tasers by Gardaí in Ireland has seen the devices used 15 times, with success in de-escalating volatile and violent incidents.

The programme, which began in four locations across Dublin in December, has seen Gardaí use the devices to deter suspects in six out of the 15 incidents where a weapon was produced. In three of the incidents, the device was discharged, while in five others, the device was drawn and armed but not discharged. Seven incidents saw the device pointed at a suspect without being discharged.

The programme has been deemed successful, with Deputy Garda Commissioner Paul Cleary stating that the key measure of success is to de-escalate and avoid harm, not the number of times a device is discharged. The programme is set to be extended to Limerick, with the aim of providing Gardaí there with a valuable tool to aid in their work.

The Gardaí have undergone comprehensive training in the use of Tasers, grounded in Irish Constitution and European Convention on Human Rights principles. The data collected from the programme will be used to inform the final decision on the deployment of Tasers across the country. The Gardaí have reported that the devices have been effective in deterring suspects and preventing harm to both Gardaí and the public.

The programme has been successful in reducing the number of violent incidents and has provided Gardaí with a valuable tool to aid in their work. The use of Tasers has been a topic of debate in Ireland, with some arguing that they are a necessary tool for Gardaí, while others have expressed concerns about their use. The programme has been designed to address these concerns and to provide Gardaí with a safe and effective means of de-escalating volatile situations.

The data collected from the programme will be used to inform the final decision on the deployment of Tasers across the country and to address any concerns that may be raised. The Gardaí have reported that the devices have been effective in deterring suspects and preventing harm to both Gardaí and the public. The programme has been successful in reducing the number of violent incidents and has provided Gardaí with a valuable tool to aid in their work.

The use of Tasers has been a topic of debate in Ireland, with some arguing that they are a necessary tool for Gardaí, while others have expressed concerns about their use. The programme has been designed to address these concerns and to provide Gardaí with a safe and effective means of de-escalating volatile situations





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Taser Pilot Programme Gardaí Ireland Volatile And Violent Incidents De-Escalation

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