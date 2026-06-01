Tasha Ghouri's Next Summer Collection Launches as Love Island Returns; Hailey Bieber's Mango Collaboration Also Takes High Street by Storm

Tasha Ghouri, the fashion-forward Love Island alum, has launched a new summer collection with Next just in time for the holiday season and the show's latest series. The range features festival-ready co-ords, elegant tops, and versatile dresses, with prices starting from €25. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber's Mango collab is also a hot seller. Highlights include a halter neck top with sun-shaped hardware, a mesh drape top, sequined pastels, a floral knit tank, a utility denim dress, a polka-dot linen blazer, and gingham wide-leg trousers, catering to various style needs and occasions.

Former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri has become synonymous with stylish ensembles and eye-catching looks, and the reality television personality has just unveiled a fabulous new collection with high street favourite Next .

Perfectly timed with Love Island's return to television this evening, Tasha's range arrives just as holiday season kicks off. From festival-inspired co-ordinates to sophisticated everyday summer pieces, the collection caters brilliantly to warm-weather wardrobes.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the high street, Hailey Bieber's Mango collaboration is flying off the shelves, offering everything from outerwear and blouses to footwear. Back to Tasha's Next edit, and we've rounded up some of our favourite finds, with prices starting from as little as €25.

Wine Red Soft Touch Slinky Sleeveless Halter Neck Hardware Top - €28 The attractive sun-shaped hardware detail on this halter neck transforms it from a simple staple into a versatile piece suitable for casual or smart occasions. Having already sold out in two sizes, this sophisticated piece is also available in white. It's worth mentioning that one customer noted it's 'extremely large fitting' though they still awarded it four stars, reports OK!.

Pink Hibiscus Mesh Sleeveless Halter Drape Neck Top - €33 An ideal holiday co-ordinate, this €33 mesh top pairs beautifully with its matching maxi skirt at €49.50. Currently available in UK sizes 6-20, this elegant top would also complement jeans or denim shorts wonderfully. The skirt offers versatility too, pairing beautifully with a simple white vest or T-shirt for more casual outings.

Pink/Butter Yellow Wave Sequin Halter Neck Sleeveless Top - €45 Adorned with eye-catching sequin embellishments, this top truly stands out when paired with its matching mini skirt for €46. Ideal for festivals, parties and concerts, the soft pastel shades also complement a crisp white shirt or linen trousers when worn separately. Bear in mind that some wearers might find the delicate sequin fabric less practical for everyday wear and maintenance, though we reckon it's a brilliant choice for special events.

Ecru Floral Knit Sleeveless Tank Top - €35 For fans of neutral tones, this beautiful knit tank top fits the bill perfectly. The coordinating trousers are also on offer at €49.50. It works wonderfully as a beachside cover-up at lunchtime, and can be dressed up with mules for evening occasions. Do note that the trousers come in just one regular length, which may not suit particularly tall or petite shoppers.

Light Pink Short Sleeve Utility Denim Mini Dress - €49.50 Perfect for style enthusiasts after more practical wardrobe staples, this denim mini dress strikes a balance between timeless appeal and comfort. Available in various lengths, its flowing silhouette pairs effortlessly with sandals, trainers and beyond.

White/Black Polka Dot Single Breasted Blazer with Linen - €96.50 Polka dots are having a major moment in fashion right now, and we're loving how they breathe fresh life into this classic blazer for the warmer months. For a complete ensemble, pair it with the coordinating €37 skirt to really make a statement.

While the lighter fabric might not suit everyone's needs, we reckon this combination is ideal for sophisticated summer gatherings, with the added bonus of linen ensuring you stay cool and comfortable. Brown/Ecru Gingham Smart Front Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers - €49.50 Trouser enthusiasts should definitely consider this €49.50 pair, which work brilliantly for the workplace or more formal summer dos.

Style them with a relaxed linen blazer or keep it simple with a plain tee - they're available in multiple lengths to suit all. Worth mentioning is the button-up waistband rather than elastic, which many might find more flattering during the summer season. You can also snap up the coordinating top for €25





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Tasha Ghouri Next Love Island Hailey Bieber Mango Summer Collection Festival Fashion Holiday Wardrobe Halter Neck Top Sequin Top Linen Blazer Gingham Trousers High Street Fashion

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