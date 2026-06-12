Taste of Dublin 2026 Returns With Sunny Start, Celebrating Global and Irish Flavours

One of Ireland's longest‑running food festivals, Taste of Dublin, kicked off this weekend in Merrion Square, drawing a vibrant mix of local artisan craft beers, internationally inspired dishes, and tasty Irish vermouth from Valentia Island. The festival features a blend of community‑driven stalls and experiential cooking workshops that celebrate sustainability and family‑friendly exploration of global cuisine.

One of Ireland's most enduring food festival s has returned to Dublin this weekend, opening with a bright sunny day that set the tone for a week of culinary discovery.

The event, held in Merrion Square, drew crowds to a colourful tapestry of stalls, sample bars, jazz melodies, and a treasure trove of local and international flavours. The atmosphere was alive with aromas that beckoned visitors to taste dishes from all corners of the globe while still indulging in the finest of Irish craftsmanship. At the heart of the festival, visitors could sample a slice of open‑air cuisine that blended the familiar with the exotic.

From a lamb mansaf dish representing the culinary traditions of Palestine, served at Shaku Maku, to savory samosas expertly crafted at Pakistani restaurant Daata, the spread was diverse. The renowned dumplings of Tai Fai offered a taste of Eastern Asia, and the Irish stand was equally impressive with craft beers from a distillery in County Down and artisanal pastries baked to perfection.

Malt full of local spirit was embodied by the island‑made vermouth from Valentia Island, produced by Anna and Orla Snook O'Carroll. Their story was etched in the history of the company; born from a shared kitchen table on Valentia, the pair poured eighteen months of experimentation into a recipe that now defines the country's only authentic Irish vermouth. Anna recounts the secret behind their signature flavour: a handmade caramel that lends a bittersweet magic to the spirit.

Seafood aficionados were treated to a vibrant show of local catch, most notably at The Salty Buoy, where Zoe Murphy from the culinary theatre, The Salty Buoy, was sampling duck and lobster for the first time. Her presence at the event highlighted the festival's wider role: chefs and food‑lovers alike come not only to enjoy yet another hearty meal but to find inspiration for future culinary projects.

In a nearby stall, Dec MacManus's King Sitric combined the mainstay of Howth dining with an oyster partnership run by Kelly's Oysters, one of the island's oldest oyster‑farming families. Ryan O'Leary explained that sustainability steered their approach - unsold oysters were returned to the sea, continuing the lifecycle of the ocean's bounty. The festival's personal side came alive when Siobhan Quane shared why the Taste of Dublin has become a yearly tradition and a family affair.

Quane admitted that the experience allows her and her teenage daughters to unwind and discover new flavours together. She even booked ahead for two of the festival's experiences - the Supervalu and Taste of Spain encounters - to refine her cocktail craft, looking forward to a St Germain class that would enhance the family's enjoyment of French‑Italian pairings.

Ticketing details were straightforward: visitors could purchase either an afternoon pass from 12.00 to 16.30 or an evening pass from 18.00 to 22.30. The price of an adult ticket for the evening session was €35, while children under 16 could attend for €17, allowing a broad cross‑section of the public to experience the event. Remarkably, the festival's organisers highlighted pristine open‑air environment, quality instruments, and carefully curated dietary options that cater to a wide demographic.

The combined effect was an event that hugged the city's rich culinary heritage together with contemporary innovation. The Taste of Dublin is widely considered a pivotal stop on the culinary calendar. Not only does it bring the best of Irish produce - from fresh produce to niche spirits and artisanal beers - to the public, it also fulfils an essential socio‑cultural role, promoting local food brands and fostering deeper connections between producer and consumer.

The broadcast presence and enthusiastic attendance of legendary Irish voices and chefs further cemented its reputation as a festival that celebrates authenticity, experimentation, community, and the shared joy of tasting new experiences. In short, the festival's return has set the stage for a memorable weekend of taste, sound, and socialising that resonated long after the final torch was extinguished.





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