Taste of Dublin Returns for Summer 2026

Get ready for a summer of foodie delights as Taste of Dublin returns to Merrion Square from June 11-14. With a mouth-watering line-up of dishes from Ireland's top chefs and restaurants, plus amazing mixologists, artisan producers, talks, demos, masterclasses and live music, this is the perfect way to kick off the summer season.

Taste of Dublin, in association with international home furnishing retailer JYSK, is back! From June 11-14, Merrion Square will be transformed into a summer foodie paradise where you'll taste some of the most mouthwatering dishes from Ireland's leading chefs and top restaurants.

With amazing mixologists, the finest artisan producers, talks, demos, masterclasses and live music each day, this is the ideal way for you and your friends to start summer. Sip and savour your way through the festival's flavour-packed line-up. Visitors can expect to enjoy food-led experiences across a number of stages and areas. Dine on over 50 mouth-watering dishes from 15 restaurants with a myriad of cuisines.

The restaurant line-up includes Taste of Dublin newcomers Achara, Ibile and exclusive restaurant collaboration Chimac X Sicín Sásta. Returning favourites include Daata, Bovinity, The Salt Project and more. Step into the House of JYSK and discover a world of Scandinavian-inspired living. Visit the Volvo Fika Lounge, where you can immerse yourself in the delightful Swedish tradition of Fika.

Enjoy a host of cookery demonstrations in the Taste Kitchen from the country's leading chefs and culinary experts including Eva Pau, Marcus O'Laoire, Eunice Power, Gráinne Mullins, Kwanghi Chan and more. Discover Spanish regions Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Cambrils through the immersive gastronomic Tasting Spain Masterclasses and wine tastings with specially flown-in chefs and experts.

If you're after a tasty drop to go with your meal, Glendalough Distillery brings the spirit of the Wicklow mountains to the heart of Merrion Square with their unique and immersive Botanical Bar and Gin Masterclasses. Find your signature sip for summer in new for 2026 experiences like serving up the perfect Hugo Spritz masterclasses with St-Germain, explore the O'Hara's Craft Beer Village, become your own sommelier in the SuperValu Specially Sourced Wine Experience and dance the night away at The X-LITE Social, inspired by The Lot Radio from New York.

For coffee lovers you can take part in Smeg's tasting sessions then hop over to the Teeling Whiskey Bar to learn how to expertly craft their famous Frozen Irish Coffee. Enjoy a schedule of live musical entertainment at the 98FM Music Stage with Smash Hits, Andy Preston, Spring Break, Casa Disco and many more. With a Häagen-Dazs VIP Suite ticket, the perks start straight away.

You'll zip past the hungry queues thanks to fast-track entry, soak up the atmosphere whilst refining your menu choices and eyeing up your complimentary Häagen-Dazs ice cream treat and other included goodies. You can also take Taste home! Purchase Taste of Dublin: The Recipes, a special edition cookbook with a portion of each sale going to Dublin Simon Community.

This keepsake is a celebration of two decades of Irish culinary innovation with an eclectic mix of exclusive previously demonstrated recipes from leading chefs including Neven Maguire, Rachel Allen, Donal Skehan, Trisha Lewis, Eric Matthews and more. With thanks to Mastercard, Taste of Dublin is a contactless payments festival. Tickets are on sale now - get yours at tasteofdublin.i





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Taste Of Dublin Merrion Square Summer Foodie Paradise Ireland's Top Chefs Food And Drink Festival

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