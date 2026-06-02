Taste of Dublin Returns to Merrion Square for a Four-Day Summer Food Festival

Taste of Dublin is back from June 11-14, transforming Merrion Square into a food lover's paradise. The event features over 50 dishes from 15 top Irish restaurants, live chef demos, drink masterclasses, Spanish regional experiences and live music, plus VIP options, a cookbook launch and group discounts.

As summer returns to Dublin, the city is once again abuzz with anticipation for one of its premier culinary and social events. The longer evenings and warmer weather transform Dublin into a vibrant hub of outdoor activity, with packed terraces and a heightened appetite for food, drinks and socializing.

Taste of Dublin, set to take over Merrion Square from June 11 to 14, epitomizes this seasonal shift, offering a rich tapestry of flavors, music and discovery. Visitors can meander between more than 50 restaurant stalls, live chef demonstrations, immersive drink experiences and music stages, curating their own perfect summer day out at a leisurely pace. Whether the draw is gourmet food, festive atmosphere, or a simple day out with friends, the festival promises something for everyone.

At the heart of the event is a sprawling open-air dining experience, showcasing dishes from 15 restaurants, blending returning favorites with exciting newcomers. This year's lineup includes fresh additions such as Achara, Ibile and a unique pop-up from Chimac and Sicín Sásta, alongside beloved regulars like Daata, Bovinity and The Salt Project. It presents a rare opportunity to sample a wide spectrum of Ireland's most talked-about culinary destinations in one location, all without the need for reservations.

Complementing the food, a dedicated cookery stage will host live demonstrations from leading chefs including Eva Pau, Marcus O'Laoire, Eunice Power, Gráinne Mullins and Kwanghi Chan, sharing techniques and insights ranging from practical home cooking tips to the latest food trends. Drink experiences are equally diverse, featuring cocktail masterclasses, a craft beer village, wine education sessions and immersive gin tastings inspired by the Wicklow landscapes.

For a high-energy vibe, a music-led social space, drawing inspiration from underground New York radio culture, will keep the energy alive into the evening. Those seeking a quieter retreat can relax in a Scandinavian-inspired lounge, designed for slowing down and savoring simple pleasures. Additional offerings include coffee tastings and whiskey experiences. A highlight is the Spanish immersion zone, with regional food and wine masterclasses from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Cambrils, complete with experts flown in from each area.

Live music, DJs and VIP packages with fast-track entry and complimentary treats round out the festival. A special edition cookbook featuring recipes from chefs like Neven Maguire, Rachel Allen and Donal Skehan will be available, with proceeds supporting Dublin Simon Community. New for this year, discounted group tickets make it easier for friends and families to enjoy a shared outing





image_magazine / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taste Of Dublin Food Festival Merrion Square Irish Chefs Restaurant Stalls Drink Masterclasses Live Music Summer Event VIP Tickets Cookbook

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luke Kelly statue in need of repairs due to visitors taking mementosAttraction on Dublin’s Sheriff Street has had pieces of copper snapped off

Read more »

Dublin Band's Concert Halted by Guitarist's Medical Emergency in LimerickA sold-out concert by a Dublin band in Limerick was abruptly stopped after guitarist Lar Kaye collapsed on stage due to a medical emergency. Emergency services provided immediate assistance, and the band later addressed the audience to announce a rescheduling of the show, expressing their wish for their bandmate's full recovery before performing again.

Read more »

Louth manager Gavin Devlin hails spirit of the 'new game' as Sky Blues slump to back-to-back Croke Park defeats for the first timeLouth secured a victory over Dublin at Croke Park, marking Dublin's first consecutive defeats at the venue. The win, highlighted by three second-half goals, comes after Louth's heavy loss to Dublin four weeks prior. Dublin's decline in home dominance is underscored by low attendance and no post-game commentary from the team. Meanwhile, Mayo edged Monaghan in a close contest, setting the stage for the upcoming All-Ireland series draws.

Read more »

Taste of Dublin Returns for Summer 2026Get ready for a summer of foodie delights as Taste of Dublin returns to Merrion Square from June 11-14. With a mouth-watering line-up of dishes from Ireland's top chefs and restaurants, plus amazing mixologists, artisan producers, talks, demos, masterclasses and live music, this is the perfect way to kick off the summer season.

Read more »