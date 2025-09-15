Tatcha's New Dewy Milk Moisturiser Is Taking The Beauty World By Storm

Tatcha's newest addition to its skincare line, the Dewy Milk Moisturiser, is already a fan favourite. This lightweight, hydrating moisturiser promises a dewy glow and balanced skin, making it a must-have for those seeking a luxurious yet effective skincare solution.

Tatcha 's latest launch, the Dewy Milk Moisturiser , is already making waves among the brand's devoted following. Known for its coveted Dewy Cream, which delivers plump, smooth skin, Tatcha has now introduced a lighter alternative – the Dewy Milk Moisturiser . This 'milky' moisturiser offers a featherlight feel without compromising on hydration, leaving skin nourished and radiant.

It aims to balance excess oil production and contribute to improved skin elasticity. Other key benefits include minimizing water loss and strengthening the skin barrier.Priced at €70 and available on Space NK, the Tatcha Dewy Milk Moisturiser is described as a water-based, milky moisturizer with a weightless texture, ideal for those with oily or combination skin. Infused with key ingredients like zinc and hyaluronic acid, it minimizes water loss, strengthens the skin barrier, and provides long-lasting hydration. The formula also incorporates Tatcha's signature Japanese purple rice, which helps protect against environmental stressors, as well as prebiotic green tea extract to support a healthy microbiome. The result is skin that feels soft, supple, and visibly smoother, with improved elasticity. To use, simply dispense 1-2 pumps and gently massage into your skin daily. The Dewy Milk Moisturiser has already garnered rave reviews online, with many shoppers proclaiming it even better than the original Dewy Cream. One satisfied customer shared, 'Do I love this more than the original... probably. It gives more hydration but in a Milky Way. It's so refreshing and light but yet the hydrating is mega!! I have dry skin and my skin absolutely loves this as a day cream. It’s juicy, plump, and comfortable. I love the original but this one is so nice, and I would highly recommend it .' Another shopper lauded its ability to combat clogged pores, stating, 'As someone who struggles with heavy moisturisers given they clog my pores, I am very happy to have found this product. I’ve tried the other dewy moisturisers, and while they are great, they are a bit heavy on my skin. This one does not cause me any skin clogging or irritation and is amazing under makeup.





